Commuter cuisine: Meal plan aims to help commuting students

The Hillside Dining Hall is located on the western end of Long Beach State campus between Los Alamitos Hall and Los Cerritos Hall. The dining hall is open to students Monday through Saturday. Photo credit: Andrew Amaya

For students or faculty members who want to access meals on their own timeline for a cheaper rate, a meal plan is available on campus known as the commuter meal plan.

For $402 an academic year, the commuter meal plan offers 40 meals from various campus food sites including the University Student Union, Beachside, Hillside and Parkside dining halls.

According to Manuel Gil, a manager at Hillside Dining, the commuter meal plan has been around for about 20 years.

Anyone on campus can dine at the campus facilities and three dining halls for a flat guest charge or pre-arranged meal plan membership, according to Shannon Couey, Associated Students Inc. communication manager.

Costs for meals vary across campus, but guest meals at the dining halls range from $10.70 to $14.90 depending on the time of day. With a commuter plan, each meal averages out at about $10 per meal.

“It was created to provide commuter students with more dining variety and options with access to the dining halls,” Couey said. “As of today, 282 students have enrolled.”

The menu items available at the dining halls are all crafted by Long Beach State’s executive chef, registered dietitian and the residential management team, according to the CSULB website.

For the 2024 fall semester, five menus cycle weekly with a variety of meals like Hawaiian breakfast, elote in a cup and roasted rosemary chicken.

“Menu planning is a year-round process involving new recipe development, testing and evolving current dishes,” Couey said.

According to Couey, the plan has become increasingly popular. In the 2023-2024 academic year, the commuter meal plan saw 550 students join their roster and they predict the 2024-2025 year’s numbers to replicate that amount.

One of the current patrons of the commuter meal plan is first-year business management major Peyton Davenport, who commutes to campus.

Davenport said the plan is perfect for her since she has to drive 40 minutes to and from campus, multiple days out of the week.

“I just did a bunch of digging and stumbled upon the commuter meal plan and was like, ‘This is great,’” Davenport said. “It’s a great plan for anybody who has a super long commute and they don’t want to spend twelve or more dollars on food on campus.”

Davenport said she recommends the commuter meal plan to any student or faculty member who deals with a long commute time.

She went on to say the plan can provide more than just nutrition, it can even help spark friendships. Davenport said one time she went to a dining hall to get a meal, she ended up making a friend.

“I walked in on the second day and sat across from her,” Davenport said. “I opened my book in front of her, read a few pages, looked up, introduced myself and spent the whole time talking.”