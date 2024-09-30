Boiler Room heats things up in Los Angeles

In an abandoned supermarket miles away, The Boiler Room's live displays of music and club culture extend into a lively after party. The after party tries to mimic the same party scene that has become popular in Europe. Photo credit: Diego Renteria

Established in 2010 in the United Kingdom, Boiler Room is known for hosting concerts and events worldwide, emphasizing underground music and electronic dance music.

As the event’s popularity grows, house music has been added to the lineup due to its rising prominence within the EDM genre.

This took shape in familiar Boiler Room fashion, with a mix of established and upcoming artists performing house music, EDM and other adjacent genres.

On the Los Angeles leg of the tour on Sept. 20-22, notable talents like Floating Points and Hiroko Yamamura performed with local artists like Xica Soul and JehMahk.

Fortunately for Boiler Room, the large venue allowed the diverse lineup to display their skills simultaneously with three stages, each with its own style and environment.

The “Favela Worldwide” stage featured an alleyway aesthetic, offering a taste of house music from different parts of the world, displaying their own cultural “redux’s” to the genre.

Meanwhile, the “Goyo Club” stage at the Old Plaza gazebo provided a more purist experience, as local artists took a traditional approach to house music with their own L.A flair.

The main stage received most of the attention, as it was reserved for the headliners like Floating Points and Bonobo and offered a 360-degree viewing experience.

With its anticipated stop in Los Angeles, Boiler Room’s venues were packed with people from across Southern California.

Showgoer and Long Beach State alumni Baktaash Sorkhabi said he and his friends have followed Boiler Room for years.

“It’s awesome that they have a show relatively local,” Sorkhabi said.

Boiler Room’s inclusive lineup extends to the show-going experience for Sorkhabi, who said it differs from other event organizer shows.

“There is a sense of inclusivity that I feel with the Boiler Room,” Sorkhabi said. “It’s a feeling of ‘how many more people can come in’ instead of excluding them.”

Although the music festival was listed to end at midnight, Boiler Room Party extended the house and EDM experience exclusively for select showgoers who purchased the first 2,000 tickets.

The post-show party kicked off as the main festival ended and continued until 4 a.m.

Boiler Room continues its tour in San Francisco on Sept. 26 and Sept. 27. The organizer has yet to announce its next return to LA, however, information on upcoming show listings can be found here.