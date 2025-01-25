Beach Weekly S14E1: News and Events that happened over break, updates on the California fires & more

On Wednesday, Jan. 8 the University Library and the Academic Services building were evacuated due to a bomb threat. A university employee received the threat in a vague call and reported it. Once the police were on the scene, three canines swept the building and it was cleared of any dangers. The next day, the library was reopened for regular operations.

Just before returning to campus on Thursday, Jan. 16 a piece of the Walter Pyramid’s exterior ceiling collapsed and resulted in the Pyramid’s temporary closure. Since then, all games scheduled to be played in the Pyramid have been held in the Goldmine gym. Games are expected to return to the Pyramid within the next couple of weeks.

This semester will be Long Beach State President Jane Close Conoley’s last year as she announced her retirement before the end of the fall semester. As of now, the school has not released information on any potential candidates to follow in her footsteps.

This week will be Week of Welcome on the upper campus quad allowing students to learn more about the clubs and organizations on campus. Week of Welcome will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29 and Thursday, Jan 30.

Since the start of the Santa Ana winds in early January, almost 20 fires have burned in Southern California. The most destructive fires were the Palisades fire, the Eaton fire and the Hughes fire. The Palisades fire burned over 23,000 acres and is the largest fire to date in Los Angeles County. The Eaton fire in Altadena burned over 14,000 acres and the most recent Hughes fire has burned almost 10,000 acres. All of these fires combined have burned 50,683 acres, destroyed 16,188 structures and resulted in at least 28 deaths.

This past Monday, Jan. 20 Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. On his first day in office, he rescinded 78 of former President Biden’s previously approved executive orders and signed more than 20 of his own. Some of the orders he signed included changing the names of Mount Denali and the Gulf of Mexico, withdrawing from the 2016 Paris Agreement, which fights international climate change, and several others that focused on deportation and immigration.

In the southeast United States, winter storm Enzo has brought once-in-a-lifetime snowfall all the way from Texas to Georgia. Most of these areas have not seen snowfall in years, causing extremely dangerous conditions. Over 90% of flights out of New Orleans International, Houston Bush Intercontinental and William P. Hobby airports were either delayed or canceled due to the storm.

Nintendo has released the first look at the Nintendo Switch 2 which will be released sometime in April 2025. To promote the release, Nintendo is holding the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience where consumers can try it out before purchasing. These events will be held in New York, Los Angeles and Dallas with the Los Angeles Experience being in early April.

The start of the new year means awards season. The 82nd Golden Globes occurred on Jan. 5 and was hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser. Oscar nominations were released on Thursday, Jan. 23 with winners being announced later this year on March 2. Also coming up are the GRAMMYs which are being held next Sunday, Feb. 2.

Host & Editor: Gianna Echeverria

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

