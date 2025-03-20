Artist Banter S6E4: Who’s behind the cameras at the Long Beach Current?

The Long Beach State basketball team, Donald Trump and the Long Beach Grand Prix are just a few subjects that photo editor Samuel Chacko and photo assistants Devin Malast and Lauren Benson have had the opportunity to photograph. In this week’s episode of Artist Banter, host Alex Gryciuk dives into the vast world of photojournalism with the Long Beach Current’s photo team.

Sharing their unique introductions to photography through their yearbooks and high school classes, each guest explores how the art form initially captured their attention.

Photojournalism requires a unique skillset within the broader field of photography. The variety of exciting situations, tight deadlines and emotional story-telling drew the guests to the field.

“I just remember thinking, ‘Oh, I want to do this for the rest of my life.’ The confidence I get from just having the camera and documenting something really pushed me to a level of, like, this is what I want my purpose to be,” Benson said.

In advice to curious students, the guests also discuss the value of mentorship, collaboration and overcoming the anxiety of comparison. “Don’t be afraid to ask questions. Lots of people in the photography community are more than willing to help,” Malast said.

Tune into episode four of Artist Banter to hear inspiring stories from the photo team and their valuable insights for aspiring photographers and creatives alike.

Host & Editor: Alex Gryciuk

Guests: Samuel Chacko, Lauren Benson, Devin Malast

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

