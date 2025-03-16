Beach Weekly S14E8: Arrested CSULB part-time lecturer, sewage spills that closed Long beach swimming areas & more

Part-time Biology lecturer Eric Brothwell was arrested on March 10. His charges, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, were contacting a minor with intentions to have sex. Brothwell was exposed on March 5 by an anti-predator group called “People v. Preds.” Brothwell’s arraignment was set for Wednesday, March 12; however, he posted his $100,000 bail and was released from the Orange County Jail on Tuesday, March 11.

Long Beach State’s 52nd annual Pow Wow kicked off on the weekend of March 8, celebrating different tribal arts and customs to the rhythm of traditional Indigenous drumming and singing. The collaborative event was presented by several on-campus organizations, upholding Indigenous traditions within the Long Beach community.

Long Beach swimming areas are closed again due to a 10,500-gallon sewage spill upstream in the San Gabriel Valley River. A grease blockage in Rowland Heights caused the spill. Long Beach City is working to post signs for public safety.

Three people, two living in Los Angeles County and one in Southern Texas, face federal charges after falsely claiming wildfire relief funds. Both LA County suspects were arrested last Tuesday, March 12, and face up to 30 years in federal prison. Neither have a set court date or trial. The third suspect from Texas faces court in the Southern District of Texas but is expected to have a trial in Downtown Los Angeles as well.

After departing from Colorado Springs, engine vibrations on American Airlines flight 1006 caused pilots to divert to the Denver International Airport mid-flight. While the plane was taxiing, the engine caught fire. Some passengers were evacuated to the wing of the plane and others directly to the tarmac. All 172 passengers and six crew members were evacuated safely using the inflatable slides to reach the ground. No major injuries were reported.

Donatella Versace has stepped down as creative director of her family’s French designer brand, Versace. She held the position for almost 30 years after her brother was assassinated. Miu Miu Design Director Dario Vitale will step up to fill the Versace shoes.

Host: Sam Farfán

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

