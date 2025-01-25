Spring semester survival guide: Accessible student resources, activities

From left to right, Bryson Allen and Justin Rudd practice yoga on Oct. 24, 2024 at the Yogalution at the Bluffs free 11 a.m. class. Photo credit: Julia Goldman

As the start of the spring semester welcomes new and returning students back to campus, discover or refresh upon the local opportunities for students to flourish — from food to self-prioritized wellness and entertainment at an accessible cost.

Food:

Students walking through the intersection of lower and upper campus are not privy to Associated Student Inc.’s weekly farmer’s market, which offers a selection of local food vendors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, students can visit several local farmers markets in the city every day of the week to shop for fresh selections of produce, keeping cost accessibility in mind.

The Bixby Knolls Farmers Market on Thursday afternoons and the Downtown Long Beach Farmers Market on Fridays prioritize food assistance and accept electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

For direct assistance with food insecurity, students can visit the Laurén Chalmers ’83 Beach Pantry at USU-116 up to three times a week and receive up to five items per visit.

Items include fresh fruit, vegetables, canned food, dried goods and student essentials – all free of cost.

Beyond the Beach Panty, campus programs, including the Meals Assistance Program, provide students experiencing food insecurity with meals from the university’s dining halls.

CSULB’s CalFresh program offers up to $291 monthly for groceries through an electronic benefit transfer card for eligible students.

Students interested in the Meals Assistance Program and Beach CalFresh can visit the Basic Needs Center in USU-122 or call 562 985-2038 and 562-317-1492, respectively.

Wellness:

Illness, injuries and health anxiety throughout the semester can be unpredictable and inconvenient.

Students looking to take proactive steps toward their physical health care can visit Student Health Services (SHS), located on the corner of Beach Drive and Merriam Way.

All primary care visits at SHS are free, from immunizations to injury/illness assessment and treatment.

This also includes reproductive health, with free STI testing, treatment and birth control. Some specialty care, such as gynecology, psychiatry and gender-affirming care, is also available.

Students can seek mental health assistance from campus departments, including Counseling and Psychological Services and Project OCEAN.

Both work to provide support to students with mental health concerns through care and on-campus support, from individual counseling to resources and peer-to-peer programs.

Those interested in practicing fitness at their own pace this semester may find excitement in visiting the SRWC, CSULB’s fully equipped gym.

Located on the east side of campus, the two-story complex houses amenities from standard gym equipment to rock climbing walls and a full aquatics facility.

The SRWC also offers daily specialty classes, including yoga, Pilates, spin, HIIT and meditation.

There are also tennis, basketball and volleyball courts for students who want to practice alongside others with similar interests.

Another alternative, free fitness option in Long Beach is Yogalution on the Bluff, which offers a one-hour yoga class every day at 11 a.m.

Held on the grass between East Ocean Blvd and Junipero Ave overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the free class invites anyone in the community to bring their own mats and practice with local yoga instructors.

Starting in April and running through October, seasonal 6 p.m. classes will also be daily in addition to the 11 a.m. sessions.

Discover balance this semester through local community-driven wellness efforts; along the way, a new friend, beneficial habit or undiscovered hobby may join you.

Entertainment:

While preparing for the inevitable mid-semester chaos, look for ASI Beach Pride Events’ monthly Noontime Concerts. These concerts aim to provide relief between classes with new music.

Once a month, the event welcomes a local band or artist at the USU Southwest Terrace for a free concert, usually paired with free snacks and refreshments from ASI.

The next Noontime concert will showcase a performance by the Burbank-based rock band, PRETTY, on Feb. 12.

From podcasting, to VR and 3D printing, students can discover and explore new skills this semester through the Gerald M. Kline Innovation Space.

Located on the lower level of the University Library, the space allows students to try new technology for free or for a low cost of materials for 3D printing.

Every Thursday throughout the semester, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., students interested in learning how to design and blend models for 3D printing can attend a free workshop with ISPACE by RSVP.

If lectures aren’t exhausting enough this semester, students can also explore global developments in animal research, ecology and conservation off campus with the Aquarium of the Pacific’s First Wednesday series.

The lectures are presented by working scientists and authors in biology and ecology who share their often life-long, specialized research.

Previous First Wednesdays include discussions on mountain yellow-legged frogs, bat biology, impact and the importance of recycled water.

The series is held each first Wednesday of the month for $5 in advance and $10 at the door.

Though sold out, the following First Wednesday on Feb. 5, features a discussion on the intelligence, health and conservation research on the Southern Resident killer whales.

Editor’s Note: Added information on upcoming Noontime concert on Jan. 26, at 10:54 a.m.