Artist Banter S5E7: He brings the boom!

Movies, commercials and social media content — every person with a phone or television consumes film creations on a regular basis. Obviously, cameras and acting make up a large aspect of video creation; however, without audio, films would be left incomplete.

Working closely with actors, directors and costumers, audio technicians serve as the sound experts by managing a myriad of technology and logistics to make sure viewers receive the best auditory experience.

On this week’s episode, learn about the Los Angeles film scene with host Alex Gryciuk and audio technician and boom operator Michael Alaynick. Learn about his professional career, the film industry, how employees are navigating artificial intelligence and the challenges he and his co-workers face on set.

Host & Editor: Alex Gryciuk

Guest: Michael Alaynick

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

