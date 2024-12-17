MultimediaPodcasts

Artist Banter S5E7: He brings the boom!

With an exponential growth of AI's capacities, Hollywood subsequently outsources much of its visual effect work to computers. Although the audio industry remains unchanged, an impending industry shift looms over film sets. Listen in on this week's episode to learn from an insider on what it's like to work in LA's bustling movie scene.
23 views0
Alex GryciukBy
Share

Movies, commercials and social media content — every person with a phone or television consumes film creations on a regular basis. Obviously, cameras and acting make up a large aspect of video creation; however, without audio, films would be left incomplete.

Working closely with actors, directors and costumers, audio technicians serve as the sound experts by managing a myriad of technology and logistics to make sure viewers receive the best auditory experience.

On this week’s episode, learn about the Los Angeles film scene with host Alex Gryciuk and audio technician and boom operator Michael Alaynick. Learn about his professional career, the film industry, how employees are navigating artificial intelligence and the challenges he and his co-workers face on set.

Host & Editor: Alex Gryciuk
Guest: Michael Alaynick
Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel
Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/long-beach-current-podcasts/id1488484518

Spotify
⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1⁠

⁠⁠⁠Overcast
https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/long-beach-current-podcasts

Previous
Next

You may also like

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in:Multimedia