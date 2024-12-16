Land of the Burgers: Four of Long Beach’s best 

The World Famous Shack, that is Daves Burgers, is so small that only four people can work at a time. Photo Credit: Diego Renteria

The World Famous Shack, that is Daves Burgers, is so small that only four people can work at a time. Photo Credit: Diego Renteria

Southern California is the land of sun, beaches and most surprisingly, burgers.

The origin of the famous American cuisine can be traced back to its disputed roots in Germany and the Eastern Seaboard of the United States. However, the steak patty found its home in the warm, southern half of the “Golden State.”

According to the website for the city of Pasadena, the article states that the first cheeseburger was invented in the California city in 1924.

Six major fast-food burger chains were founded in Southern California, from mega franchises, including McDonald’s and Jack in the Box, to Californian staples like In-N-Out and Tommy’s Burger.

SoCal’s “Auto-Centric” culture and infrastructure are significant reasons behind this burger breeding ground.

Many people in Southern California spend most of their days commuting to different places, or in some way, stuck behind the wheel of their car. As a solution, the burger’s quick preparation and easy handling have made it a staple of California cuisine.

Thus, the foundation of many drive-thru restaurants shaped the local landscape.

Although the drive-thru was not invented in California, SoCal was where it was improved; In-N-Out Burger in Baldwin Park was the first fast food establishment to create and use a two-way radio for customers to order their food.

Southern California was the perfect storm where burgers could metaphorically “fall from the sky.”

For the local burger enthusiast or the hungry Long Beach student, here is a curated list of local burger joints that will more than satisfy that hunger or craving for that beloved “American Steak Sandwich.”

Dave’s Burgers – 3396 Atlantic Ave

Distance from campus: 4.6 Miles

Price Range:$5-$14

Dave’s Burgers is the definition of a ‘hole in the wall’ restaurant. This “blink and you’ll miss it” little burger stand punches above its weight class.

Hidden in the corner of 76 gasoline station parking lot, the tiny burger establishment has been in business for over 60 years in the Long Beach area.

Despite a straightforward, limited menu, Dave’s does offer different versions of the “American classic” cheeseburger, chicken burger and hot dog.

For those looking for an example of the “classic American burger,” Dave’s is the place to satisfy that craving.

The Win~dow – 4600 Second St.

Distance from campus: 2.2 Miles

Price Range: $5-$10

The Win~dow is a new player in the Los Angeles area burger scene, with six stores open in the region since 2019.

The small Los Angeles-based chain of six stores has only been in business since 2019, but its location in Long Beach’s Belmont Shore neighborhood is only a year old.

The Win~Dow specializes in the classic “smash burger” and fried chicken sandwich. The corner burger joint offers more than just sandwiches; other menu delights include Kale salads, “hand-spun” milkshakes and even their famous “$8 grain bowl,” a brown rice bowl mixed with veggies and an egg on top.

The Win~dow offers a similar experience to the beloved large burger chain Shake-Shack but at a more affordable price.

MVP’s Grill & Patio – 5484 Stearns St.

Distance from campus: 1.1 miles

Price Range:$5-$10

What do Michael Jordan, George Foreman and Tiger Woods all have in common? No, not that they are all “all-time greats” in their respective sports, but that they are all menu items at MVP’s Grill & Patio.

This local eatery offers various foods named after some of the most notable names in sports.

Want a hefty burger? Choose the “Hat Trick” burger, a massive one-pound burger made of three thick-cut patties and enough bacon to empty a farm.

In search of something entirely different? Grab a fresh, crisp “Kareem” salad instead.

“The Duke Kahanamoku is my go-to burger when I come here. My friend who showed me this place loves the Cajun fries that they serve here,” Andrew Williams, a customer and Valley Christian High School student, said. “MVP’s is one of the better mom-and-pop burger places in the area,”

Poly Burger – 1460 Atlantic Ave.

Distance from campus: 4 miles

Price Range:$5-$14

Another Long Beach staple located on Atlantic Ave. is Poly Burgers, known for its sizable, hearty burger.

The long-time community pillar got its name from the high school down the street, Long Beach Polytechnic.

The beloved burger joint built its niche over the years with generous and affordable orders of fries and the community favorite Teriyaki chicken plate with rice and a side of fries. Yet, the business built its success off the backs of its hefty burgers made fresh to order daily.

Poly Burgers is the epitome of a local burger spot that has found its niche in the community.