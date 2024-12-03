Teed Up S4E14: Thank You, Kendrick

This week on Teed Up, hosts Matthew Gomez and Matthew Coleman are joined by former host Naoki Gima and Long Beach State student Steven Wang to discuss the latest headlines in sports and play some competitive trivia games that test their knowledge of the gridiron and the hardwood.

With fans of various teams on, the group discusses the early season outlook of the defending champion, the Boston Celtics, as well as Wang’s favorite team, the Los Angeles Clippers. They also discuss how Kendrick Lamar releasing an album may determine the future champions of the season.

This episode features another installment of Corn Break which ties into one of the NBA’s best players and his rankings of popcorn at every NBA arena.

Hosts: Matthew Gomez, Matthew Coleman

Guests: Naoki Gima, Steven Wang

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/long-beach-current-podcasts/id1488484518

Spotify

⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1⁠

⁠⁠⁠Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/long-beach-current-podcasts