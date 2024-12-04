CSULB hosts vibrant Global Village Fair to celebrate international education

The Global Village Fair at Long Beach State adapts annually to changing demographics, political climates, and global circumstances. The Center for International Education hosted the fair, allowing international students to explore CSULB departments and services that align with the university's internationalization goals. Photo credit: Mia Alvarez

Long Beach States’ Global Village Fair celebrated international education and the contributions of international students, highlighting the crucial role of building global understanding within the university community.

“[International students] play a significant role in our institution,” Mayra Serna-Gallegos, assistant director of International Students and Scholars, said.

The planning for the annual event begins in August, involving campus partners and anyone engaged in international education at CSULB, according to Serna-Gallegos.

This year’s fair featured various booths and activities, giving insights into different aspects of international education.

Serna-Gallegos explained the content of the fair changes annually and is influenced by the demographics and political environment.

“When political circumstances are less friendly, people are often scared to travel. This impacts both our incoming international students and those considering studying abroad,” she said.

Tammy Guzman, an international student advisor, helps students with curricular practical training and optional practical training applications, supporting their academic and professional growth.

“I help them maintain their F-1 status, manage their course load, and provide necessary travel documents like the I-20,” Guzman said.

The fair also highlighted the involvement of faculty through the International Education Committee, which integrates global topics into their classes and raises awareness about international issues.

Faculty members can join monthly meetings, present research and host discussions during International Education Week.

Director of International Training Programs Heidi Zhang introduced attendees to Phi Beta Delta, the honor society for international scholars.

“We promote internationalization in education and encourage connections throughout the world,” Zhang said.

Founded at CSULB in 1986, the society recognizes scholarly achievement in international education.

Students attending the fair expressed enthusiasm about the opportunities it presented.

“I like going on side quests, so I tried out a bunch of booths. I even signed up for a two-week tour of China – it’s almost fully paid for, and it’s an amazing opportunity to learn,” Jaylynn Williams, a first-year human resources management major, said.

Warissa Hossain, a first-year computer science major from Bangladesh, was eager to learn about resources available for international students.

“I wanted to see what they offer, and I found out about programs I didn’t know existed. It’s very informative,” Hossain said.

Serna-Gallegos informed students about more educational resources offered at the Center for International Education located in the Foundation Building Suite 185B.

“At the very least, we want students to know there is an office dedicated to celebrating international education,” Serna- Gallegos said. “We hope they recognize the richness international students bring to our classrooms and start new relationships and partnerships.”