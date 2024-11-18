Teed Up S4E13: Meet the Dirtbags

This week on Teed Up, hosts Matthew Gomez and Matthew Coleman are joined by four Long Beach State Dirtbags players to discuss the upcoming season and their reasons to be optimistic ahead of the inaugural Big West Tournament.

Senior outfielders Kyle Ashworth, Connor Charpiot and Alex Champagne are returning to LBSU this season and senior infielder Nathan Cadena is transferring from San Jose State. The upperclassmen discuss their leadership roles on a roster with significant turnover from last season.

They continue by talking about the differences they have seen this offseason leading up to the spring compared to years past now that head coach TJ Bruce is at the helm. They also share some notable memories from the past season and the Dirtbags’ current state heading into this year.

The episode wraps up with a friendly game of rapid-fire questions to get to know the players better. Some questions include who their favorite and least favorite players as kids were, their favorite stadiums to play at and who some of their best competition has been on the playing field.

Hosts: Matthew Gomez, Matthew Coleman

Guests: Kyle Ashworth, Connor Charpiot, Alex Champagne, Nathan Cadena

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

