Beach Weekly S13E9: Massive settlement from Archdiocese of Los Angeles, a fatal shooting at Santa Monica College & more

The LGBTQ+ resource center is hosting Flags & Popsicles! at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the CaPCE Courtyard on lower campus. Students can enjoy free popsicles that represent the colors of the LGBTQ+ flag. The next day on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. the LGBTQ+ Resource Center is collaborating with the Asian, Pacific Islander and Desi resource center for the Queer Pacifika Film Fest. Happening in the University Student Union auditorium, enjoy films relating to LGBTQ+ experiences from API communities.

This Thursday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. Sustain U is back at the ASI Beach Kitchen where students are invited to learn how to make cauliflower tacos. Spots are limited to the first 12 students who must RSVP through the Events & Orgs app on the CSULB Single-Sign-On.

Join Beach Pride Events and ASI for a Murder Mystery Dinner on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Starting at 5 p.m. in the University Student Union Ballrooms use clues to solve the murder mystery and win free prizes.

Campus Couture is hosting a pumpkin painting event in the north central quad. Starting at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 23, mini pumpkins and paint will be provided by the club.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles will pay $880 million to settle 1,354 claims of child sexual abuse and assault. California Assembly Bill 281 made it possible to revive civil claims of past sexual abuse of minors and almost 3,000 lawsuits have been filed. Following these suits, the dioceses of Oakland, Sacramento, San Francisco and San Diego have all filed for bankruptcy protection.

The outbreak of the viral disease, Equine Infectious Anemia, has led to the death of 12 horses in the barn of trainer Heath Taylor in Los Alamitos. The first horse infected and euthanized was reported on Sept. 24 with six more horses euthanized on Oct. 2 and 3. After that, the California Department of Food and Agriculture tested all of Taylor’s horses in the barn facilities.

On Monday night, Oct. 14, a shooting occurred at the Santa Monica College Center for Media and Design. Custodial operations manager Felicia Hudson was critically injured in the shooting and passed away two days later on Oct. 16. A sunset vigil will be held in Hudson’s memory on Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at SMC’s main campus quad. The following day, Oct. 18, there will be a celebration of life at 10 a.m. at the SMC Performing Arts Center.

At 7:27 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16 it was reported that a 17-year-old boy was separated from his high school paddling team. The teenager was paddling on a 20-foot surf ski when it capsized. He was not wearing a life jacket. The 17-year-old was rescued after spending almost 12 hours in the water clinging to his kayak and treading water off the coast of Oahu.

Starting this Wednesday, Oct. 23, Disney will introduce a new Lightning Lane Premier Pass program for their amusement parks. Ranging from $149 to $449 these passes will be the most expensive add-on to standard park admission.

One Direction superstar Liam Payne passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16 after falling from the third story of his hotel in Argentina. On Thursday, following Payne’s death, former band members of One Direction took to social media to reminisce and thank Liam for the time spent together.

After 67 days stranded at sea, 46-year-old Mikhail Pichugin was rescued in the Sea of Okhotsk, in Russia. On Aug. 9 Pichugin, his brother and his nephew boarded the boat to go whale watching but on the way back, the boat’s engine shut down and left them stranded. Unfortunately, Pichugin’s brother and nephew succumbed to hypothermia and dehydration before they were able to be rescued.

Host & Editor: Gianna Echeverria

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

