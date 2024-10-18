MultimediaPodcasts

Artist Banter S5E3: April Showers, April Showers, April Showers!

With Halloween right around the corner, Hamburger Mary's in Long Beach put on a Beetlejuice drag parody musical show. In this week's episode, host Alex Gryciuk sits down with April Showers, who played Miss Argentina in the show, to delve into her career as a drag queen in the Southern California area.
Alex GryciukBy
In this season’s OUTober episode of Artist Banter, host Alex Gryciuk sits down with drag queen April Showers to discuss her career in the drag scene and how drag becoming mainstream has helped empower the LGBTQ+ and drag communities.

April Showers has performed in and hosted drag shows for upwards of 13 years. In the episode, learn about how drag has changed since she initially started performing and a behind-the-scenes breakdown of what it takes to transform into a queen.

Host: Alex Gryciuk
Guest: April Showers
Editors: Alex Gryciuk, Aidan Swanepoel
Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel
