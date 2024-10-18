Artist Banter S5E3: April Showers, April Showers, April Showers!

In this season’s OUTober episode of Artist Banter, host Alex Gryciuk sits down with drag queen April Showers to discuss her career in the drag scene and how drag becoming mainstream has helped empower the LGBTQ+ and drag communities.

April Showers has performed in and hosted drag shows for upwards of 13 years. In the episode, learn about how drag has changed since she initially started performing and a behind-the-scenes breakdown of what it takes to transform into a queen.

Host: Alex Gryciuk

Guest: April Showers

Editors: Alex Gryciuk, Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

