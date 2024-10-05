Beach Weekly S13E7: Events during OUTober, updates on Hurricane Helene & more.

On Thursday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., campus couture, the thrift club, and students in fashion are having a Thrift Sale. The sale will be held at the Speaker’s Platform in front of the University Bookstore.

All month long Long Beach State is celebrating OUTober. Ash Preston, the assistant director of CSULB’s LGBTQ+ Resource Center, joins Beach Weekly to elaborate on what OUTober means to the community and highlight their favorite events of the month.

Last Monday, Sept. 30, a carjacking in Westlake led to a pharmacy burglary and a brief freeway closure of the International Gateway Bridge and 710 freeway in Long Beach. The bridge and some parts of the 710 freeway were closed around 6:30 a.m. and reopened later that afternoon. Six suspects are in custody, but officials say 11 individuals were involved in the burglary.

Last weekend, four unrelated stabbings occurred throughout the Long Beach area between 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, and 3 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29. Between the nine-hour window, four people were sent to a hospital with one in critical condition.

Hurricane Helene has dramatically devastated the southeast United States. Unfortunately, the death toll from the storm is up to 215 and hundreds of people are still missing. Residents throughout the affected states are still without power and basic necessities such as running water.

On Tuesday, Oct. 1, Senator JD Vance and Governor Tim Walz participated in the vice presidential debate on CBS News. The topics covered were those that weigh heavy on the minds of the American voter such as abortion, immigration policies, the economy and housing.

Due to the melting of glaciers in the Alps, Switzerland and Italy are planning to redraw their national boundaries. With a dramatic decrease in the volume of the glaciers, the nation’s borders are starting to become undefinable. The modified borders have been drafted in order for the countries to successfully maintain these natural areas. Switzerland signed the agreement last Friday but is still awaiting Italy’s official approval.

Former Mexico City mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, takes office as Mexico’s first female president. On Tuesday, Oct. 1, she was inaugurated after the presidential election in June, where she won almost 60% of the votes. As well as being the first female president, Shienbaum is the first president of Mexico to have Jewish heritage. Her policies were highlighted as helping Mexico fight against femicide, implementing energy efficiency processes and increasing security nationwide.

After over 50 years of ownership, the United Kingdom has reached a negotiation with Mauritius, giving them sovereignty over the Chagos Islands located in the Indian Ocean. The United Kingdom and United States governments have been using these islands for military purposes. One of the isles, Diego Garcia is an important base that holds vessels for the U.S. military. Although the Chagos Islands are being returned to Mauritius, the military base will remain in operation. The United Kingdom will give Mauritius financial support and supplies so that they can resettle and inhabit the islands.

Host: Gianna Echeverria

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

