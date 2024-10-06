Long Beach State swept by Hawai’i in conference home opener

The LBSU women's volleyball finished the game with 24 kills and Hawai'i finished with 44 kills. Long Beach State was dominated on all statistical categories as they lose during Alumni Night at the Walter Pyramid 3-0 on Oct. 5. Photo credit: Mark Siquig.

The LBSU women's volleyball finished the game with 24 kills and Hawai'i finished with 44 kills. Long Beach State was dominated on all statistical categories as they lose during Alumni Night at the Walter Pyramid 3-0 on Oct. 5. Photo credit: Mark Siquig.

Long Beach State women’s volleyball returned to the Walter Pyramid on Saturday night riding a five-game win streak and an undefeated 3-0 start in Big West play, but the Hawai’i Rainbow Wahine rained on its parade and left Long Beach with a sweeping victory.

The matchup was a highly anticipated rematch of last season’s Big West Championship where the Rainbow Wahine came out on top as well.

The energy was palpable on Alumni Night with a packed house of Beach fans alongside a sizable contingent of Hawai’i supporters. Both sides made their presence known early, setting the stage for an intense battle.

“Our crowd was incredible tonight, 2,800 showing up is how we want it to be filled in here every game,” interim head coach Natalie Reagan said. “Thankful to play again here at times like this.”

The Beach started strong with solid plays from consistent redshirt junior setter Zayna Meyer, who had 19 assists, three blocks and two digs on the night.

Meyer played a huge role in providing confidence to her younger teammates, as she has played in similar environments before.

“I talked to Zanya earlier this week and she said ‘I got your back’, it was really special and it calmed my nerves,” freshman setter/opposite hitter Madi Maxwell said.

Maxwell finished her night with seven kills, five digs and one block.

After back-and-forth action in the first set, LBSU’s defense held up early, responding to each of Hawaii’s attacks. A challenge by Hawai’i after a close call went in favor of The Beach, and the crowd erupted in support.

Miscommunication on The Beach’s side allowed the Rainbow Wahine to extend their lead, but a kill by senior outside hitter Natalie Glenn tied it up 9-9. Glenn finished the night with five kills, eight digs and one block.

Hawai’i took control late in the first set fueled by its strong play and The Beach’s mistakes. Despite a block by Meyer that brought LBSU within two at 17-15, Hawai’i shut the door on a potential comeback and closed out the set 25-17.

Hawai’i carried its momentum into the second set, racing to a five-point lead over The Beach. LBSU struggled to respond, frustrated by calls and miscommunication on the court once again.

“We wanted this one badly, but one thing about our team is we are never going to turn against each other and blame each other,” Meyer said. “We have full faith in each other.”

Hawai’i’s junior outside hitter Caylen Alexander was unstoppable, finishing with 18 kills and 10 digs to finish her night off. Reagan praised Alexander, saying that she is an “incredible player night in, night out.”

LBSU briefly cut the lead down to five at 16-11 in the second set, but Hawai’i remained in control, finishing with a 25-12 set win and a 2-0 lead in the match.

The Beach finally found a rhythm early in the third set, building a 5-2 lead. However, Hawai’i quickly answered, tying it up 5-5.

Both teams exchanged points, but Hawai’i seized momentum again with another dominant run led by Alexander, taking an 18-12 lead.

The Beach made a late push, closing the gap to 20-16 behind another Glenn kill, but it wasn’t enough as Hawai’i sealed the sweep with a 25-19 third-set victory.

With the 3-0 win, Hawai’i silenced the black and gold side of the Pyramid while the Hawai’i fans celebrated loudly.

Despite the loss, LBSU remains a strong contender in the Big West, and it has a chance to bounce back in its next match away against Cal State Northridge on Thursday at 7 p.m.

“We still have unfinished business, so we’re working towards that…this loss feels a little bit like a chip on our shoulders…but we’re excited to get some competitive spirit,” Reagan said.