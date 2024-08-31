Women’s volleyball: A new era is on the horizon

LBSU women's volleyball watching on as Hawai'i went on to defeat them 3-0 in the Big West Championship. After a change at head coach, The Beach returns five starters from last year's Big West Tournament runner-up team. Photo credit: Samuel Chacko

Long Beach State women’s volleyball enters a new chapter and looks to build from the 2023-24 season with interim head coach Natalie Reagan now at the helm.

Former head coach Tyler Hildebrand left The Beach to join the women’s volleyball coaching staff for USC as an associate head coach.

“[Hildebrand] did a great job of making sure that I was comfortable in the transition,” Reagan said. “We have unfinished business in the Big West, so we’re looking to do really well in conference this year.”

Reagan’s approach to coaching the team this season focuses on consistency and building strong relationships within the team, overall aiming to foster a supportive and cohesive environment.

Despite the coaching change and their 3-0 loss to Hawai’i in the Big West Championship game last season, expectations remain high for Long Beach State as they were picked to finish third in the Big West Conference preseason coaches poll.

Five starters return to The Beach including key player redshirt junior setter Zayna Meyer, who was named to the Big West Preseason Coaches Team.

As the 2023 Big West Setter of the Year, Meyer comes off a season in which she led the conference in assists at 9.99 per set and guided The Beach to a .244 hitting percentage, the best in the Big West.

“My goal this year is just to enjoy the game and spend time with my teammates while also achieving big things, like going to the NCAA tournament and the Sweet 16,” Meyer said.

Another returning starter, senior middle blocker Kameron Bacon aims to elevate her offensive contributions while maintaining her strong defensive presence at the net.

“I feel really strong on the defensive side of this position, but I really want to take a bigger role offensively for our team, which is something I’m already feeling more comfortable doing,” Bacon said.

“I sometimes lack with my offense, but that’s a goal of mine to be better and work more on being a serving middle and helping out my team from the end line.”

With this being Bacon’s senior year, she considers her role as a captain as supporting the team and making sure she leaves the jersey she wears in a better place than when she first came in.

Bacon and Meyer believe the departure of former head coach Hildebrand was a pivotal moment for the team, but it brought the team closer than ever.

The players leaned on each other during this time, creating a foundation of trust and unity.

It was a heartwarming moment to realize that no one transferred and everyone stayed together, Bacon said. They shifted their focus and determination for the upcoming season.

The Beach faces a daunting non-conference schedule, highlighted by a trip to Eugene, Oregon, where they will face off against the University of Pittsburgh today and the University of Oregon on Sept. 1, both of whom finished in the top 10 last season.

Reagan acknowledged the difficulty of the schedule but saw it as a valuable opportunity for growth.

“We have a really tough schedule this year, with four top 25 opponents and a high average RPI (rating percentage index),” Reagan said. “Playing against tough teams early is really helpful for us.”

The Beach is set to have its first home games at the Walter Pyramid against Northwestern University on Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 7 at 4 p.m.