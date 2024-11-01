Parade of blue celebrates Dodgers’ 8th World Series win

Fans begin to exit the parade route at Grand and 5th after the Dodgers’ championship celebration, navigating the bustling streets filled with excitement and heavy congestion at 12:15 p.m. Photo Credit: Matthew Medina

LOS ANGELES, CA — A long-held wish came true today for Dodgers fans as downtown Los Angeles transformed into a vibrant sea of blue and white.

Thousands gathered to honor the Dodgers’ victory over the New York Yankees, bringing both an eighth championship and a parade back to LA for the first time since 1988.

The celebration marked more than just a win — it was a moment to honor recent and long-standing triumphs as fans paid tribute to Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela, who died on Oct. 22.

The Nov. 1 parade, held on what would have been Valenzuela’s 64th birthday, echoed the legacy of his “Fernandomania” era– now woven into the team’s renewed success.

“This one was for him,” die-hard Dodgers fan Nick Ochoa said. “I know he is smiling down on us today.”

Chants of “Let’s Go Dodgers!” and “This is for Fernando!” filled the air as fans celebrated this long-anticipated moment.

The atmosphere was electric as fans lined near City Hall, waving flags and cheering while players held the Commissioner’s Trophy aloft. The parade wound through some of LA’s most iconic streets, with fans holding signs saying, “Dodgers!”, “This is Our Town” and “LA Bleeds Blue.”

Fans also held signs about specific Dodgers players, such as Freddie Freeman, the World Series MVP.

Valentina Enriquez, a fourth-year kinesiology student at Long Beach State, said that this year, the players had so much passion that it brought everyone together for the parade like never before.

She also pointed to Freddie Freeman’s grand slam in Game 1 of the series as a moment that “solidified the Dodgers’ World Series win” in her heart.

“My first parade was amazing and I know it is not going to be the last,” Enriquez said. “There was a sea of blue wherever you turned, and I kept getting the chills from how happy I was to be there.”

Among the crowd was lifelong Dodgers fan Mike Redston, who flew down from San Francisco for the event.

Right after the win and celebrating, Redston booked his flight and said that even his neighbor hit the ceiling, signaling for him to quiet down from excitement.

When Redston was in LA to celebrate, he felt right at home and loved seeing blue and white all around him.

“Living in San Francisco, I’m constantly surrounded by Giants fans, so this is my way of celebrating with my people” Redston said. “Dodgers are the best, and you’re gonna have to deal with it for a lot more years because they’re gonna win a lot more.”

Chris Farmer, a Dodgers fan from Echo Park, echoed this relief of being able to celebrate a parade in style.

“2020 was special, but this win is on another level. It’s a real championship and a true Dodgers celebration!” Farmer said.

Farmer described his neighborhood’s spontaneous celebration after the series win, sharing how fans took to the streets like never before.

“We’re out here, shooting off fireworks, chanting Dodgers slogans and we finally get to call this championship ours,” he said.

“Go Dodgers, baby,” Farmer said.