Chemistry forged off the sand led to success on it

Long Beach State women's beach volleyball junior duo Malia Gementera (right) and Taylor Hagenah (left) in the middle of a match at the LBSU Sand Courts. The duo became the winningest duo in Beach history in 2024. Photo courtesy of Diego Devia via LBSU Athletics.

Long Beach State women's beach volleyball junior duo Malia Gementera (right) and Taylor Hagenah (left) in the middle of a match at the LBSU Sand Courts. The duo became the winningest duo in Beach history in 2024. Photo courtesy of Diego Devia via LBSU Athletics.

When the junior Long Beach State beach volleyball dynamic duo of Malia Gementera and Taylor Hagenah first met, they did not expect to become the most successful pair in LBSU history.

“At first, I was supposed to play with someone else, but then the first match came around, and [head coach Mike Campbell] put us together and since then, we’ve never split up,” Gementera said.

After meeting as freshmen, the pair’s friendship blossomed on a team trip to Alabama for the 2023 AVCA Collegiate Beach National Championships.

Three years later, the two are now best friends and roommates with impeccable chemistry on and off the sand.

“When you play with the same person for so long, sometimes we don’t really even have to communicate because we know what the other person is thinking. You just kind of feel it,” Hagenah said.

For Hagenah, who earned AVCA First Team Junior All-American honors in high school and won gold at the 2022 ISF World High School Championships in France, crafting a legacy for herself was the primary motivator in deciding where to begin her collegiate career.

“When I committed to Long Beach, I wanted to go to a school where we could make history and not just follow behind the footsteps of others,” Hagenah said.

The duo added the crown jewel of their long list of accomplishments at the NCAA Championships in 2024, where they reached the most wins in LBSU history with 62, breaking the previous record set by Tyler Jackson and Janisa Johnson in 2014.

At the Husky Invitational on April 12, the pair reached 90 wins against Florida International University. With one season left, they will soon eclipse the program’s individual wins record of 93, set by Nicci Reinking in 2022.

“With each record we break, it’s motivating to keep pushing and breaking more because we want to make as much history as we can with our time here,” Hagenah said.

As freshmen, Gementera and Hagenah began the season as the third-flight pair but rose to the top flight by the end of the season, where they have remained since.

Hagenah cited the Center of Effort Challenge Tournament late in their first season as a turning point, where the duo realized how special their dynamic was.

Facing teams that include the then No. 2 ranked University of Southern California, No. 4 Florida State University and No. 6 Loyola Marymount University, the tandem went 4-0 through the tournament. Hagenah recalled thinking at the time, “Oh, we’re good, we can do this.”

The duo broke the record for pair wins in a season as first-year students with a 34-5 record en route to leading The Beach to their first-ever Big West championship victory.

“It felt like we had nothing to lose because we were freshmen at this top spot, so there wasn’t too much expectation,” Gementera said. “It was just like, ‘go out there and do what you do best.'”

After a 2025 campaign in which the star tandem won four Big West Pair of the Week awards and one AVCA National Pair of the Week award, they now look to add a second Big West championship victory to their resume.

No. 9 ranked LBSU will compete at the championship tournament at Ocean Park in Santa Monica starting on Thursday, April 24.

“Our team always says, ‘We know how to do hard things,’ and it would mean a lot for all our work to pay off and have that feeling again,” Hagenah said.

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 12:51 p.m. on Monday, April 21 to shorten the headline.