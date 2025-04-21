Softball narrowly takes weekend series over UCR

LBSU sophomore pitcher Kate Barnett came into the game out of the bullpen and threw four and a third innings against UCR during a double-header on Friday at the LBSU Softball Complex. Photo credit: Lauren Benson

Long Beach State women’s softball kept its hopes of a Big West Tournament appearance alive with a series win over the UC Riverside Highlanders this weekend at the LBSU Softball Complex.

Game 1 Friday, April 18, LBSU 8 – UCR 6



The Beach’s offense was too much for the Highlanders as they came away with an 8-6 victory to start the doubleheader.

LBSU jumped on junior pitcher Brooke Perez early, scoring three runs in the second inning led by a two-RBI double from junior shortstop Selena Perez.

LBSU made it a difficult night for UCR’s Perez as it added two more runs in the fourth, ending her outing with nine hits and six earned runs in four and a third innings.

The Highlanders kept the pressure on Beach sophomore pitcher Kate Barnett, putting up seven hits and four runs, including three earned, in four and a third innings pitched. Junior first baseman Jackie Alday’s two-run homer ended Barnett’s night.

With the score at 5-4, the Highlanders turned to their bullpen with no luck as The Beach added on three more runs in the fifth and sixth innings combined.

UCR made a comeback attempt in the last inning, but it was not enough as LBSU held on to win 8-6.

Game 2 Friday, April 18, UCR 8 – LBSU 1

Unlike the first match-up of the double header, LBSU’s bats slowed down, only recording three hits across seven innings.

Graduate pitcher Lindsey Cowans got the start for LBSU but struggled as UCR tallied four hits, three of which came in the second inning, and a run on Cowans, who left the game with the bases loaded and no outs.

LBSU head coach Kim Sowder turned to the bullpen, bringing in freshman pitcher Brynne Nally who helped limit the damage as she recorded three straight outs and went scoreless for the next four innings.

Although Nally kept the score at 1-0, Highlander senior pitcher Maddie Heinlin iced The Beach’s bats with their only run coming from a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning that tied the game with one out. A lineout that resulted in an inning-ending double play left the runners stranded and the score level.

“We had a couple of opportunities, and she was able to come up with the outs. She’s a tough pitcher,” Sowder said.

The close ball game turned into a blowout in the sixth inning as the Highlanders tallied five hits and two batters reached on errors.

UCR collected two more runs in the seventh, evening the series as it secured the win, 8-1.

Saturday, April 19, LBSU 4 – UCR 3

Saturday saw LBSU excitingly take the rubber match with a walkoff in extra innings to clinch the series win.

Senior pitcher Eryka Gonzales started the game strong, recording six straight outs, and it wasn’t until a walk in the third inning that the Highlanders posted their first baserunner.

Later in the third, Highlander sophomore shortstop Trendee Kahunahana drove in two runs on a base hit, the only two runs of the game for the visitors.

The Beach were tasked again with facing Highlander ace Heinlin, who held their offense to just 3 hits in seven innings in the previous matchup.

After three hitless innings, LBSU started a rally of their own following a triple from senior left fielder Jacquelyn Bickar.

A double from senior outfielder Corissa Sweet drove in Bickar, who later generated a run of her own following a throwing error to third on a tag-up that tied the game at 2-2.

Sowder turned to Nally for a second straight game following a double and an error that put two runners on. Nally worked The Beach out of the jam, allowing one run on a sacrifice fly that gave the Highlanders a 3-2 lead.

Nally shut down the Highlander bats, not allowing a hit in her four-inning appearance.

“I know I’m here for a reason. I know I can get out of it,” Nally said. “I think the main motivator is just to have my teammates’ backs.”

Sophomore catcher Brooklyn Lee tied the game in the seventh with a sacrifice fly. In the eighth, Bickar singled, stole second, and later scored on a base hit from senior third baseman Carly Robbins, giving Beach the 4-3 walk-off win that sealed the series victory.

“To be able to come from behind and battle, find a way to get that done, I’m just proud of the team,” Sowder said. “I loved our fight today.”

The Beach will face off against No. 5-ranked UCLA on Tuesday, April 22 at Easton Stadium.