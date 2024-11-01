Put your vote where your mouth is

While many elderly put faith in younger generations to solve their issues, the majority of elected officials are older individuals with outdated opinions. Graphic by El Nicklin.

In 1963, senior generations in government positions believed in the youth to change the world. By creating a more peaceful world, young people would hopefully solve global conflict, climate issues and political violence.

“Children are the world’s most valuable resource and its best hope for the future,” President John F. Kennedy said in an address to the United States Committee for UNICEF.

Unsuccessful, the children of the world failed to fix the planet’s issues.

In 2023, the average global temperature reached its highest level since global records began in 1850. Intense rainfall, extreme droughts and devastating natural disasters, including Hurricane Helene, are the new norm.

Today, over 41,000 Palestinian recorded casualties are the result of conflict in Gaza, and 2.4 billion people face moderate or severe food insecurity globally.

Tragedy and poverty are the new norm.

It’s not young people who are the problem. Refusing to pass the legislative torch while deflecting accountability, the elderly create a stale, gridlocked political environment that stifles positive change.

“The biggest challenge that young people face in politics is the influence of big money interests,” third-year political science major Evan Stein said.

“This can be seen when young candidates for office are completely outspent by their incumbent opponents and when legislation important to young people fails to gain support among career politicians and major political parties who are funded by big lobby groups,” Stein said.

Despite having confidence in young people, older generations resist stepping down from their seats for Millennial (1981-1996) and Gen Z (1997-2012) representatives.

Americans aged 59 to 95 hold 50% of House seats, while Americans aged 27 to 42 hold 12%, according to an article from Pew Research Center.

For perspective, the Boomer (1946-1964) and Silent (1928-1945) generations comprises 26% of the population, while Millennials and Gen Z make up 42% of the population.

“It feels that our generation is not properly represented in Congress,” said third-year marine biology major Carly Brenner.

Having young Congress members reflects the population distribution and national sentiment.

According to the Public Policy Institute of California, Californians older than 55 constitute 50% of likely voters. On the other hand, Californians aged 18 to 34 make up 21% of potential voters.

Since most adults over 55 make up most of the voting population, policies and elected officials will represent outdated ideologies and policies.

Substantial, generational discrepancies between young people and the elderly do exist.

A Pew Research Center survey found that 77% of registered voters aged 18 to 23 disapproved of how Donald Trump handled his job as president. On the contrary, 48% of Baby Boomers and 57% of the Silent Generation approved of Trump’s performance.

Another survey by the Pew Research Center reveals that 70% of Gen Z look to the government to solve problems rather than businesses and individuals.

Only 49% of Boomers and 39% of the Silent generation agree with this ideology.

If young people are set to solve the world’s problems, voters should back up their political beliefs. Voting against their young representatives and largely disagreeing with new policies removes the legitimacy of hope in the youth.

The fact of the matter is, however much confidence one has in the younger generation, there’s little they can do on their own.

To the elderly: put your vote where your mouth is—elect youthful members of Congress and support policies that reflect true public sentiment for positive change.