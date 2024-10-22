LBSU women’s volleyball bounces back and sweeps Fullerton

After a tough 3-2 loss to UC Irvine on Friday night, The Beach cruised to sweep of the Cal State Fullerton Titans on Saturday at the Walter Pyramid. Redshirt senior outside hitter Abby Karich led The Beach will 11 kills. Photo credit: John Fajardo LBSU Athletics

Long Beach State women’s volleyball capped off its weekend homestand with a 3-0 sweep over California State University, Fullerton, at the Walter Pyramid on Oct. 19.

Both teams entered the match looking to rebound from recent losses—LBSU, after a grueling three-hour, 3-2 defeat to UC Irvine, and Fullerton following a four-set loss to UC San Diego.

The Beach started the first set strong with a 6-0 run as senior defensive specialist Savana Chacon aced the Titans and forced them to take the first timeout of the match.

Chacon had three aces in the match, adding to her total of 16 for the season.

Beach senior setter Zayna Meyer was pivotal in setting up her hitters, providing 29 of The Beach’s 40 assists on the night.

“I love being offensive. I think it is nice to get some kills, but it’s also nice to open up the offensive, and when I am aggressive, the fake swings do help pop the blockers and get solos for my attackers,” Meyer said. “It’s about helping my teammates shine by being aggressive, and is also fun to get some kills, though.”

Meyer’s seven assists and redshirt senior Abby Karich’s five kills helped LBSU pull away in the first set and win 25-15.

Serves significantly influenced The Beach’s first set victory as they had six service aces and capitalized on three Titan service errors.

The beginning of the second set was tightly contested, as both teams traded points, but the Titans jumped out to an early 7-3 lead, which forced The Beach to take a timeout.

LBSU surged ahead with 4-0 and 3-0 runs, building an 18-13 lead, but Fullerton wasn’t ready to back down yet.

The Titans came within two points at 22-20, but The Beach held on and clinched the second set 25-21 thanks to another Titan service error.

The third set was similar to the second, as both teams traded points early again. The Beach led by a score of 15-10 heading into the first official media timeout.

The Beach controlled the pace after the timeout, closing out the third set 25-18 to secure a 3-0 victory over the Titans.

With this win, LBSU moves to 12-6 overall and 6-2 in Big West Conference play.

LBSU’s next match is against the California Poly San Luis Obispo Mustangs at the Walter Pyramid on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m.