Students express tranquility and artistry in brushstrokes of Sumi-e

The Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden at Long Beach State, as pictured on Oct. 17, hosts an Art Day event for students every third Thursday of the month. The programs' intent to foster creativity and generate art creations for the site's museums. Photo credit: Troy Lippman

Sumi-e, which translates to monochromatic ink painting in Japanese, holds cultural significance as a calming art practice that contrasts single black brush strokes on white paper to represent harmony of heaven and earth.

Students had the opportunity to learn and practice this art form on Oct. 17 as part of the Art Days at the Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden event.

As the event kicked off, attendees were invited to take inspiration from the garden’s natural scenery and transfer them to the page through provided blank canvases and black ink.

Among them was first-year pre-nursing major, Ximena Vega, who said she was drawn to the event because she enjoys art.

“I don’t really have an opportunity to do that in my classes, so this was an easy way to do what I like and also meet other people,” Vega said.

Vega said that she found the ink painting event to be very enjoyable and effective as a de-stressing activity. She also said that she appreciated the easygoing aspect of it.

Her friend, Hiba Zouhair, a third-year psychology major, said that she had been eagerly wanting to see the Japanese Garden.



“I was always kind of timid to go by myself, but when I saw this event, I thought it would be super fun to go with a friend and because I love art,” Zouhair said.

Zouhair found the event through Instagram, and said that in the future, she would like to come back for another Art Day at the garden.

In an effort to improve her drawing skills and enjoy the calm of nature, third-year psychology major Emily Huong also attended the event.

“I just wanted to be in this quiet, outdoor place and enjoy my peace and practice my art,” Huong said.

Huong said that she had wanted to learn about the creative style of art making and that her time at the gardens was a good experience to improve.

The next Art Days at the Garden will take place on Nov. 21, with a theme of pastels and crayons.

The event costs $2, and reservations can be made in advance here.