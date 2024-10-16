Liz Worden: From Longhorn to Long Beach

Junior forward Liz Worden, a powerhouse for the LBSU has put up a 0.419 shot on goal percentage so far this season. Worden has contributed three goals and four assists this season, with much more to give as the season wraps up. Photo Credit: Devin Malast

Sometimes a change of scenery is all you need.

Junior women’s soccer forward Liz Worden has torn up the pitch since her transfer to Long Beach State from the University of Texas this season.

Worden, awarded Big West Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 30, arrived in Long Beach looking for more opportunities on the field and a chance to be closer to her native Riverside, CA.

Worden has found those opportunities in her brief time with The Beach.

At LBSU, Worden has started all twelve matches this season, four more than her eight combined starts in two seasons as a Longhorn, and is tied for second on the team with three goals.

“I just wanted a new experience,” Worden said. “I love my teammates, they’re very supportive. The environment’s been good.”

An even more staggering figure, Worden totaled 945 total minutes played across two seasons with the Longhorns and has nearly matched that total in Long Beach just two months into the season.

Worden’s playing time at Texas dwindled in 2023 with her minutes nearly cut in half between 2022 and 2023. Long Beach presented itself as a chance for Worden to stay on the field and settle into a steady role as a scorer and leader on the team.

Worden says that her happiness from soccer drives her to play the game. That happiness has been apparent to those around her on the team.

“For now, knowing where she came from the first two years, the biggest win is that she’s enjoying herself and enjoying her teammates,” LBSU head coach Mauricio Ingrassia said. “I’m starting to learn how to really coach her and it’s been a real plus and now we’re seeing the fruits of it.”

Worden has been a mainstay in The Beach’s offense. Even if she isn’t the one scoring the goal, she is sure to be involved in the play.

That could not have been more clear than in The Beach’s 4-3 victory against UC San Diego on Sept.29. Worden scored one goal and netted two assists in the match, including the assist on the game-winning goal scored by redshirt junior midfielder Makayla Demelo.

Worden’s tenacious pursuit of the ball and her elite footwork make her a vital part of an LBSU offense that has scored 15 goals so far in the season. Worden is unafraid to take shots and is often looked to do just that by her teammates.

She leads The Beach in total shots with 30, while being second in shots on goal with 12.

“We’ve had a lot of injuries and had to navigate some rocky waters and it took us a little bit to catch our groove but [Worden] stayed with the plan the whole time and now it’s starting to pay off,” Ingrassia said. “She’s either sticking them in or making plays. I think there’s a lot of trust that has been built by the attacking players and Liz is a big part of that.”

Worden is a kinesiology major at CSULB, but has aspirations to play soccer professionally after college.

“For Liz, I see a lot of talent… I think she’s starting to take care of some smaller details that are going to help her at the next level, and that would be the goal for all of us to see her shine at that next level,” Ingrassia said.

Until then, finding joy in playing soccer with the team and culture she has so far built at The Beach is what drives Worden.

“You kind of just have to love what you do,” Worden said. “Try to find joy in it and it’ll come easy.”