LBSU women’s soccer defeats UC Riverside 3-0 in conference opener

Redshirt sophomore goalie Aurora Schuck helped The Beach shut out UCR at George Allen Field on Sunday. Schuck saved eight shots on goal in the 3-0 win. Photo Credit: Devin Malast

Long Beach State women’s soccer team shut out the UC Riverside Highlanders by 3-0 in the first game of Big West Conference play at George Allen Field on Sept. 22.

Riverside opened the match by pushing deep into LBSU’s defense, keeping The Beach defending on their heels.

However, the first goal of the match came from The Beach’s senior forward Kassandra Ceja’s header into Riverside’s goal in the 30th minute. Fellow forward junior Liz Worden set up Ceja with a lofted ball across the 18-yard box onto Ceja’s head.

Ceja remained a threat in the Highlander 18-yard box as Worden played her in once more.

This play resulted in Ceja being knocked down in the penalty box, leading to a penalty she slotted into the bottom left corner to double The Beach’s lead.

Ceja’s brace accounted for her first two goals of the season.

“I’m pretty confident with penalty kicks. I knew that my team needed me, and it would be a very crucial PK [penalty kick],” Ceja said.

Approaching halftime, The Beach led by two goals and continued to pressure the Highlander goal with two chances from Worden and senior forward Summer Laskey. Although they did not score, it was clear that they would not slow down.

Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Aurora Schuck made eight saves in the game and kept her third clean match of the season, consistently turning away the Highlanders on the other end of the field.

“Going into conference play, especially with a 3-0 shutout, I’m super confident and can’t wait for the rest of the season,” Schuck said.

Worden consistently drove down the left wing and scored a goal in the 67th minute.

She dribbled past two defenders, held off another and then fired a left-footed shot from outside the 18-yard box over the Highlander goalkeeper’s head — this was Worden’s first conference goal of the season.

Worden’s second goal contribution of the night was the dagger as the Beach held on to open up conference play with a 3-0 win.

“[We] did great. I thought they close the game out well, score three goals and get a shutout; that’s always a good day,” LBSU head coach Mauricio Ingrassia said.

The Beach will play against California State University, Northridge, at George Allen Field on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.