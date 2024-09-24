The freedom to read: CSULB takes a stand against book bans

In the center of the CSULB Bookstore on Sept. 20, merchandise is available to purchase. The tote bag's graphic features a few of the American Library Associations' (ALA) 100 most frequently challenged books, above a tagline that reads, “I’m with the banned." Photo Credit: Julia Goldman

In the center of the CSULB Bookstore on Sept. 20, merchandise is available to purchase. The tote bag's graphic features a few of the American Library Associations' (ALA) 100 most frequently challenged books, above a tagline that reads, “I’m with the banned." Photo Credit: Julia Goldman

Though the debate over banned books has remained divisive throughout the decades, recent political events have led to legislation targeting librarians and educators in some states.

Through faculty input, student voices and the university’s selection of books, the Long Beach State institution has taken a stand to protect and promote the targeted authors and books across the United States.

According to the American Library Association, 2023 marked a 65% increase in the number of books targeted for removal since 2022. 54% of those entries attempted to scrutinize titles held in public libraries.

Within higher education, 2% of titles were challenged.

Cathy Outten, the senior associate librarian for the Children’s Collection, said she identifies as an activist seeking to promote restricted titles.

Outten urged the library faculty to lift the book bans, as CSULB is in a position to defend students feeling the pressure of censorship.

“We are from this privileged position where it hasn’t happened to anybody here,” Outten said. “It is happening in California, and these are the students that we get.”

Campus mainstays, including the University Library and the Beach Shops Bookstore, also serve as pillars for faculty and students to express their views.

Shelves marked with “Read A Banned Book” and graphics outlining statistics on challenged books are there to raise awareness and highlight their presence.

Additionally, directories for the library’s “Banned Books Collection” can be found on the official library website, along with research published by Outten that includes weekly news updates and ways to get involved.

The Comparative World Literature Club on campus believes CSULB has been great at safeguarding students’ reading rights.

Kieran Pierce, president of the club and fourth-year comparative world literature major, said suppressing reading materials is similar to indoctrination.

“Why would you water down the content you’re consuming? It always ends in a half-sighted perspective,” Pierce said. “I see them as artifacts of opposition; when I look at a banned book, I see a piece of innovation.”

Jacob Rogers, a seventh-year physics major and club membership coordinator, said opinions on book restrictions vary depending on academic background.

Rogers said, however, that he considers himself fortunate to live where he does.

“In general, we are lucky enough to live where we do,” Rogers said.

In honor of the ALA’s “Banned Books Week,” the University Library is hosting “Celebrate Our Freedom to Read” on Sept. 23, 2024.

Outten will moderate the event, including a panel of award-winning authors inviting students to the Beach to share their thoughts.