Long Beach State battles to a draw in fifth soccer game

Senior forward Summer Laskey raced down the field as The Beach broke away from BYU's defensive line at George Allen Field. Laskey attempted two shots on goal against BYU and Long Beach State tied with No. 4 BYU 1-1 on August 24. Photo credit: Devin Malast

Senior forward Summer Laskey raced down the field as The Beach broke away from BYU's defensive line at George Allen Field. Laskey attempted two shots on goal against BYU and Long Beach State tied with No. 4 BYU 1-1 on August 24. Photo credit: Devin Malast

Editor’s note: This article was updated to reflect the correct date on Aug. 26 at 2:13 p.m.

A second-half comeback changed the narrative of a one-sided game as Long Beach State’s soccer team tied No. 4 Brigham Young University at George Allen Field on Aug. 24.

In a 4-3-3 formation, head coach Mauricio Ingrassia moved senior forward Summer Laskey onto the left side of out-and-out junior striker Liz Worden.

The shift created an attack propelled by a high-pressing midfield that distributed countless passes in behind BYU’s defense.

Midfielders sophomore Julia Moore and graduate student Kassandra Ceja assisted The Beach when playing out from the back.

Both players latched onto every BYU pass through the center as they applied pressure to the opposition.

In the first 10 minutes, LBSU maintained constant possession of the ball but lacked a threatening offense.

Laskey would eventually make a run down the left flank and play an inviting ball into the box that only found the service of four BYU defenders on the first promising Beach attack of the match.

Staying aggressive, immediately after Laskey would find Worden in behind the Cougar defense who was just a hare offside.

Worden continued the pace of play with a better run this time, finding herself alone with the keeper and drilling the left post for an eventual corner.

Worden took a team-high four shots.

“[Worden] is different. She’s got a very good sense of how to beat the first defender, and then she’s got a lethal shot right, left. So if she gets loose it’s hard to stop her,” Ingrassia said.

The Beach managed to outshoot the Cougars 9-3 in the first half with each team putting the ball on target once and fouling one another four times each.

The Cougars scored first in the 67th minute through sophomore forward Addie Gardner.

After trailing behind, The Beach would rally with Laskey finding herself alone with the goalie to beat from a few yards out, but seeing her effort saved in the 71st minute, leading to a corner and garnering a roar from the crowd.

The crowd erupted one minute later with alumni and former players taking to the field to celebrate with The Beach after senior midfielder and team captain Makayla Demelo curled a ball in on goal that deflected off a defender and was punched by the BYU keeper but found its way into the goal for the equalizer.

“Well, they are a big part of the organization,” Demelo said. “They helped us get these cool benches over here, and I mean, we just love our alumni, so I thought I should include them for their night out.”

Defending on the back foot for the rest of the game, BYU would see out the draw that left The Beach’s players disappointed.

“We left two points on the table that’s how we feel, but obviously, if you can’t win it, you don’t lose it,” Ingrassia said. “We had some sitters that we should have scored, but that’s the game. The key is that we’re creating.”

The Beach will take to the road to play against Utah Valley on Aug. 31 at 3 p.m. as the team looks to build on the season’s best performance, according to Ingrassia.

This article was edited for clarity on Aug. 26 at 2:33 p.m.