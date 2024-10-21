From presidential hype to local impact — vote down ballot

It's hard to change the world but voters can improve their corner of it. Vote down ballot and have a say in what happens in the local community. Graphic Credit: El Nicklin.

Records from the 2020 presidential election indicate a historic turnout, with roughly 76% of eligible Los Angeles County voters submitting ballots.

However, the LA County Registrar-Recorder reveals that in the same election, only 60% of eligible voters completed the ballot for superior court judges serving a six-year term.

Even in an election marked by high voter interest, there was a 16% decrease in votes for a down-ballot position, which has a longer term than the presidency.

Down ballot voting refers to voting for candidates or issues that appear on the later end of a ballot, past the more high-profile questions like president and vice-president. These include local offices or propositions.

This decrease in interest is understandable. It feels gratifying to vote for a presidential candidate, as these individuals dominate the media for months or even years. Voters often feel compelled to support their candidate or ensure that their opposition doesn’t stand a chance.

Voting for president is exciting and fulfills a fundamental right, serving as a fantastic introduction to political engagement.

California has not voted for a Republican presidential candidate since the 1988 election. According to 270toWin, it has been twenty years since a Republican candidate received more than 37% of California’s presidential votes.

While voting for the highest office is important, the outcomes in California are essentially predetermined.

For this reason, it is essential to encourage Long Beach State students to transfer the same enthusiasm for the presidential election to local elections, as these have a more noticeable impact on their everyday lives.

Local leaders are vital for keeping cities operational. Local government is responsible for ensuring that communities remain safe, clean and economically sound.

Voting down the ballot can influence whether Americans face additional taxes, schools and police departments receive adequate funding, unhoused individuals get addiction treatments and judges reflect community values—factors that affect daily life.

Important down-ballot issues encompass propositions, measures, initiatives, amendments, district boards, county supervisors, defense attorneys, superior court judges and city council.

Upcoming Propositions on the November ballot include:

Proposition 2, Public Education Facilities Bond Measure

It proposes the issuance of $10 billion in bonds to fund the construction and modernization of public education facilities.

Proposition 6, Remove Involuntary Servitude as Punishment for Crime Amendment

It considers eliminating a provision in the state’s constitution that allows involuntary servitude of incarcerated people.

Proposition 36, Drug and Theft Crime Penalties and Treatment-Mandated Felonies Initiative

It permits felony charges and increased sentencing for specific drug and theft crimes, designating certain drug offenses as treatment-mandated felonies. Additionally, it requires courts to inform individuals convicted of selling illegal drugs of potential liability if they continue distributing dangerous substances like heroin or fentanyl, which may result in murder charges if someone dies from using their product.

Down-ballot elections serve as the backbone of communities. If residents are dissatisfied with an issue in their city, they should exercise their right to vote.

If they feel that no candidates represent their values or believe they can perform better, they have the opportunity to run for office.

All of those circumstances exemplify the democratic principles of the country.

Individuals are encouraged to research three down-ballot issues that pique their interest, as this knowledge can enhance their understanding of local political dynamics.

Finally, knowing the name of the city council member who represents their district is important.

Active participation in the electoral process is crucial—so go vote.