Spooky selfies and family fun: Peek inside 3 petrifying pumpkin patches

A couple take a moment to embrace each other while taking a break from rides and photos at the Westminster Pumpkin Factory on Oct. 17. Location manager Lizbeth Trevilla said many visitors are couples who come to take photos for social media. Photo Credit: Delfino Camacho

1. Pa’s Pumpkin Patch

Location: 500 Lakewood Center Mall, Lakewood, CA 90712

Distance from CSULB campus – 6.6 miles or a 13-minute drive

Cost: Adults – $5

Kids 4-12 – $2.50

Kids 3 & under – Free

Hours: Monday – Friday: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

For 50 years, Pa’s Pumpkin Patch was a local institution.

Dave and Gail Thacker first began Pa’s in 1973. In five decades, they moved three times but always stayed within the Long Beach city limits.

Until this year.

Current owner, Dave and Gail’s daughter-in-law, Claudia Thacker said it was due to construction that they had to leave their previous home of 18 years.

“It was pretty sad for us to move, we asked the city but there was nowhere for them to relocate us,” Thacker said. “We wanted to continue the legacy.”

They had trouble securing a new location until a neighboring city official sought them out.

For their 51st Halloween, Pa’s Pumpkin Patch has sprouted in Lakewood.

Located in Lakewood Center’s parking lot, Pa’s Pumpkin Patch offers visitors a variety of games, food, snacks, a fun house, carousel and, of course, the titular pumpkins.

The new space is almost double the size of the old, with new features including a pet-friendly patch featuring a mini dog park area, a stage where start-up bands play on the weekends and new backdrops for photos.

Due to the substantial amount of parents and couples coming to take photos this year, Pa’s Pumpkin Patch unveiled a new feature– special photo backdrops that require tickets, which include both disco and rainbow pumpkin rooms.

“So, it’s a different city, but it doesn’t matter, we are the same,” Thacker said. “We are Pa’s Pumpkin Patch and we haven’t changed, we just got better.”

Pumpkin prices vary at Pa’s as they use an old-fashioned farmers chart to range individual pumpkin prices by size.

2. Fallstivities Pumpkin Patch

Location: 3545 The City Way E, Orange, CA 92868

Distance from CSULB campus – 14 miles or a 16-minute drive

Cost: Free – Visitors must fill out a QR code waiver before entering

Hours: Monday – Friday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

For the past two years, owner Lianne Sesanto and her son Anthony Day have operated their pumpkin patch out of the Los Cerritos Center.

This year, conflicting events left Sesanto without a location, marking Fallstivities as the second local family-run pumpkin patch displaced from its regular location this Halloween.

“We were blessed to find this spot, even though it’s a little bit smaller, but we do anticipate returning to Cerritos next season,” Sesanto said. “We’ll probably still have this location, for the local community.”

What separates Fallstivities from other local pumpkin capitol is their expansive, curated variety of pumpkins for sale.

Beyond large carving pumpkins, Day says some of their best-sellers are more decorative pumpkins such as the white crystal star pumpkins and the mini blaze pumpkins which resemble green goblin bombs.

The site also includes a playpen area for children that is guarded by a worker who sanitizes the zone every 45 minutes.

Fallstivities offers other rides including inflatable jumpers and slides but, Sesanto said, what visitors really crave are the photo backdrops. They provide plenty, with cartoony themes.

“A lot of people that come visit us, their compliment is, ‘Oh my goodness, you have so many photo ops,’ and I take pride in that,” Sesanto said.

For next year, Sesanto said that she anticipates the business will remain at the Orange location but plans to return to Cerritos.

Pumpkin prices vary but range between $10 and $30.

3. The Pumpkin Factory at Westminster Mall

Location: 1025 Westminster Mall, Westminster, CA 92683

Distance from CSULB campus – 7.3 miles or an 8-minute drive

Cost: Monday – Thursday: Free

Friday – Sunday: Adults – $5

Kids 2 & under – Free

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

With its Ferris wheel lights visible from the 405 freeway, it is almost disingenuous to call the Westminster Pumpkin Factory a patch.

Located in the Westminster Mall parking lot, the Pumpkin Factory retains the qualities of a fair. Pumpkins are for sale to the left as visitors enter, but the Factory offers much more.

The site’s manager Lizbeth Trevilla, 26, has been with the company since she was 15.

“I believe I [became] a manager when I was 17 years old,” Trevilla said. “Ever since then, I’ve been here. Every year.”

Trevilla said this year includes new additions.

“This year we actually got [food] vendors, like the chicken place, we got the cookie stand,” Trevilla said. “We got the Ferris wheel new and we got the free corn maze.”

The site offers other large and small rides, games, jumpers, paintball and face painting. They also boast a petting zoo and live pony rides.

In what has become a theme, Trevilla said they have begun adding more photo opportunity backdrops.

“I think our most popular thing here is our photo ops. Like, we have [a] big rocking chair that a lot of people come straight to it and our pumpkin house as well,” Trevilla said. “A lot of couples, they come and they take pictures and that’s it.”

Pumpkin prices range from $1 and max out at $25.