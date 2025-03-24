Linda McMahon should not run the Department of Education

Former WWE CEO has been confirmed by President Trump as the Secretary of the Department of Education to much controversy. Graphic credit: Linsey Towles

Former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment Linda McMahon has been confirmed as the new U.S. Secretary of Education.

Some WWE fans may be thrilled to have the former CEO of the professional wrestling company as Secretary of Education, but not me.

McMahon’s background is primarily in business and entertainment, which are unnecessary qualities for the leader of the Department of Education.

McMahon made a name for herself as a global entertainment powerhouse in her crucial role as minority owner and co-founder of WWE until 2009.

According to a statement McMahon published on March 3, her main goal with the department is to execute President Donald Trump’s promise to “send education back to the states.”

She continues by stating that the “restoration” of state control over education “will profoundly impact staff, budgets, and agency operations here at the Department.”

McMahon’s goal of eliminating federal oversight of the department can lead to significant adverse outcomes, including the loss of federal financial aid and student disability programs. These outcomes will only foster more inequality in education access for students.

Her mission to eliminate school voucher programs will largely disadvantage parental rights that allow public funds for homeschooling and K-12 schools public education.

McMahon also outlines plans to abandon diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, which may negatively impact teachers’ job security, resources, and teaching autonomy.

Drake Aguilar, a second-year aerospace engineering major, found out about McMahon’s new appointment through a social media post.

“It would affect the kids in schools because it would prevent some of the students to be able to pursue higher education. For [the] parents who wanted their children to get a better education [right] now, they probably can’t anymore” Aguilar said.

Longtime WWE fan and fourth-year history major Gabriel Zephier heard about the news from the Associated Press and commented positively on her new role.

“I hope that she has a good agenda because she did a good job at running WWE…she [is] gonna help make school affordable for kids,” Zephier said.

McMahon’s controversial history as a former WWE executive and political figure attracts public scrutiny, emphasizing her high profile in popular culture and professional entertainment, which may undermine her role within the education system.

Education should not be entrusted to someone who lacks concern for it. Effective leadership is crucial to ensuring that all students receive a quality education rather than cutting programs that diminish their learning opportunities.