Questions were answered at the “Ask a Rabbi” table held for CSULB students

Rabbi Mendel Rosenblum's motivation is to help the Jewish students and population understand more about who Jewish people are. Photo credit: Mark Siquig.

Rabbi Mendel Rosenblum's motivation is to help the Jewish students and population understand more about who Jewish people are. Photo credit: Mark Siquig.

“Ask a Rabbi, ask a Rabbi, ask a Rabbi,” Beach Hillel members encouragingly offered students passing by the East walkway of the Office of Belonging and Inclusion the opportunity to ask questions to Rabbi Mendel Rosenbluh.

In honor of Jewish Heritage Week, Beach Hillel hosted “Ask a Rabbi,” an event where any student can take a seat with Rosenbluh and ask him questions they may have.

The purpose of the event was to inform students on Jewish faith, lifestyle and provide a clear understanding for students’ questions or disagreements.

According to Rosenbluh, his purpose for this event was to, “overall help Jewish students and the general student population understand what were all about and… connect to our long tradition for thousands of years of Jewish faith and Jewish custom and Jewish education.”

He also wanted to let students, “if they’re interested, find out more about who the Jewish people are,” he said.

A Rabbi is a Jewish scholar or teacher who studies or teaches Jewish Law. A Rabbi can also be viewed as a Jewish religious leader and teacher, offering their community guidance on spiritual aspects.

Rosenbluh, 26, studied political ordination at Yeshiva University, located in New York.

Angel Dubon, a fourth-year linguistics major, took the opportunity to have some of the questions he wanted answered right then and there.

Dubon stood in front of the desk and began to ask questions about the Hebrew language, making it clear his curiosity came from his linguistics major.

“I was mostly curious to know what variety of Hebrew was spoken,” Dubon said. “He gave me really good insight on the difference between Sephardic Hebrew and Ashkenazi Hebrew, which was really insightful.”

Dubon kept his questions on the topic of linguistics with Rosenbluh, although Dubon mentioned he would’ve liked to move on to topics of current global events and affairs going on.

Adam Fagin, a Beach Hillel event organizer and CSULB alumni, hopes to have Rosenbluh come either weekly or bi-weekly for students.

Fagin planned a week of events for Beach Hillel and students, consisting of Latkes & Crafts, Olive Press & Candle Making along with a movie night. The Shabbat dinner on Dec. 6 will end the week of events.

Despite many students declining Beach Hillel’s offer to ask Rosenbluh questions, the Rabbi was happy with the student participation.

“I was overall just very impressed by the depth of the students, you know, understanding and their contemplations,” Rosenbluh said. “People are really trying to figure life out and looking to find meaning in a day to day struggle. Life isn’t always easy, so you have to see what’s our/the purpose.”