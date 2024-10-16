Long Beach City Council District Four candidates share platforms and policies during forum

President of the Long Beach Community College Board of Trustees Herlinda Chico (left) and incumbent District 4 city councilman Daryl Supernaw (right) introduced themselves to the CSULB community on Oct. 10th. The discussion to address campaign polices was held at the University Student Union Auditorium. Photo Credit: Lillian Nguyen

Long Beach City Council District Four candidates Daryl Supernaw and Herlinda Chico discussed how each of their platform’s policies can make the city safer for all Long Beach residents at the University Student Union Auditorium on Oct. 10.

Long Beach State Associated Students Inc. President Nikki Majidi was the moderator for a question-and-answer style forum, allowing both candidates to address their campaign promises and policies leading up to the Nov. 5 election.

“We are tackling a number of issues: homelessness…food insecurity, mental health…and being independent from swaying sides,” Majidi said.

An anonymous attendee’s question was read and focused on how the city can be safer for walking and cycling.

Chico said the city should bring back the ranger program for public areas such as parks and other recreational areas.

“I also think that in order for us to have an active recreational space, we need to make it accessible to everybody: that means our growing, aging population… it means people with different abilities,” Chico said. “These could be critical positions that we could be implementing.”

Supernaw said new bike lanes and traffic circles have been installed during his two terms as District Four councilman and cited an upcoming District Four project to streamline traffic from CSULB.

“We are about to embark on the Studebaker Road [project], and that will include…bike lanes, new bus lanes. And that will be a $60 million project,” Supernaw said. “That is the largest infrastructure project in the history of Long Beach.”

The candidates spoke about their different stances on Proposition 36, a potential state legislation created to address the rise of fentanyl. Supernaw said he supports Prop 36, while Chico said she has no position on the legislation.

The candidates also focused on affordable housing and budget changes to current city programs.

Both Supernaw and Chico also encouraged young people to become more involved in local politics and their communities.

According to the city’s District Four website, Supernaw has served as the district’s councilman since 2015, aiming to be re-elected for his third and final term in office. Prior to being elected, Supernaw worked as a business and marketing consultant for 30 years.

Supernaw was born and raised in Long Beach and lives in the city’s fourth district. The district, which has over 51,000 residents, encompasses the eastern area of Long Beach and includes: CSULB, El Dorado East and West Regional Parks and the East Side Police Station. District 4 has seen a 60% population increase since the last general election.

Chico is Supernaw’s only opposing candidate this term. According to her campaign website, she has been an elected Trustee of Long Beach Community College’s Board of Trustees since 2020 and has lived in Long Beach for over 20 years. Over the last 25 years, Chico has worked in various public service committees such as the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission and Mental Health Advisory Group.

Odalys Zamora, ASI assistant director of government affairs and initiatives, said the forum was a great opportunity for the CSULB students to learn more about the candidates’ ideals for the District Four area.

“It’s been a tradition that, every year, the [ASI] Lobby Corps Board and Student Government wants to do, which is to bring this opportunity directly to the students— for them to hear directly from the Long Beach City Council,” Zamora said.

According to Zamora, the forum was made possible through ASI’s collaboration with the League of Women Voters of California. ASI and LWVC also collaborated on the previous District Four candidate forum that occurred during the spring semester.

“There are a couple of folks from the League of Women Voters that come and join and they’re just great collaborators,” Zamora said. “They really help us get the word out…so, we’re very happy to be doing this event with them again.”

Long Beach residents can vote in the general election on Nov. 5 for the city’s District Four council member to serve four years in office.