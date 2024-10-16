LBSU men’s volleyball introduces its 2025 team 

LBSU outside hitter Sotiris Siapanis shakes hands with the audience and embraces a young fan at the men's volleyball meet and greet in the Walter Pyramid on Oct. 11. Photo Credit: Justin Enriquez

The anticipation is high for the Long Beach State men’s volleyball team and its fans, as the team introduced its 2025 roster at the Walter Pyramid on Oct. 11.

Fans took advantage of the free admission to the event and filled the stands as the team split up for a “Black vs. Gold ” scrimmage in a best-of-five set matchup.

Japanese exchange student Koharu Hazama is only here for the semester, so she made sure to attend the scrimmage.

”In my home country, I never got to see a men’s volleyball game so I’m really looking forward to seeing them play tonight,” Hazama said.

The Black team reverse swept the Gold team 3-1 after four sets. Every set was competitive, with each score being within seven points. The scrimmage gave returning members and new additions to the roster a chance to showcase their talents to the fans.

Within the last decade, the LBSU men’s volleyball program has seen great success with deep runs in the NCAA Tournament, and has established a large fan base not only on campus, but across the nation.

Psychology major Cameron Santi is no stranger to cheering on The Beach. She explained how she has been coming to the Walter Pyramid since she was just a kid to watch the team in action.

“There’s a lot of variety and a lot of popular players that a lot of people know about and I feel like that’ll bring more people to the crowd,” Santi said.

Last season, the team had four sellout games and came up just short of a national title in the NCAA Men’s Volleyball National Championship, but there is plenty of reasons for optimism for fans heading into this season.

“They’re very talented as we can see…there’s a lot of new guys so I think the 2025 season will be super fun to watch,” Santi said.

This year’s roster consists of five freshmen who are going to be part of a team-wide effort to fill the shoes of the majority of last year’s starters who graduated.

The Beach’s fan base is ready to fill the stands once again as they count down the weeks until the team suits up for real gameplay later this winter.