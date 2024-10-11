Long Beach boil water notice rescinded

Long Beach Utilities workers repair areas that were affected by the water main break. LBU notified those in the areas under the Boil Water Notice and the public that the water was safe on the morning of Oct. 11. Photo credit: Juan Calvillo

The Long Beach Utilities Department announced the cancellation of an Oct. 9 Boil Water notice. The LBUD and State Water Resources Control Board Division of Drinking Water said boiling tap water is no longer necessary on Oct. 11.

This notice came following results from water quality test samples which deemed the water as safe to drink.

According to their press release, since the Boil Water Notice was announced, Long Beach Utilities conducted 117 analyses of water samples in the affected zip codes to determine if the water was safe to drink.

Long Beach Utilities issued a notice on Wednesday, citing a large water main break at 3502 Orange Avenue, where a notable drop in water pressure happened.



The zip codes affected included 90805, 90806 and 90807. Water in those areas was deemed unsafe to drink, but as of Oct. 11, residents are now able to safely consume the water.

Previously on Oct. 10, a representative for the Long Beach Utilities Engineering and Development Service Counter said there was no estimated timeframe for when safe water would return to the areas.

“The water is safe to shower and clean with, just not safe to drink,” the representative said.

Residents in the affected areas were advised to either boil water for one minute or use household unscented liquid bleach with specific instructions to kill any possible bacteria.

Long Beach Utilities and Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson shared an update regarding the situation on Oct. 10, focusing the attention on what was being done for water mainline maintenance.

Officials were said to be waiting on results from specialized water monitoring and water quality tests which required 24 hours to complete.

“Only the areas shown on the map were affected,” a Long Beach Utilities Boil Water Inquires representative said.