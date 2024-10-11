Fine Arts and Dance departments display talent in stage show ‘Variance’

Taking place in the Martha B. Knoebel Dance Theater, general admission to the show costs $25. Discounts for students drop the ticket prices down to $16. Photo Credit: Gregory RR Crosby

Taking place in the Martha B. Knoebel Dance Theater, general admission to the show costs $25. Discounts for students drop the ticket prices down to $16. Photo Credit: Gregory RR Crosby

On opening night, creative choreographers, student dancers and faculty demonstrated their talent and explored heartfelt stories of cultural and personal identities.

This show was “Variance,” Long Beach States’ College of Arts and Department of Dance’s ninth annual performance presentation.

The Oct. 10 Fine Arts concert showcased a wide range of genres, including hip-hop, contemporary movement and Vogue Femme.

“There’s just a variety of different styles and really cool, unique pieces,” Anabel Irwin, second-year dance science major said. “It definitely is able to connect to the human quality, with experiences that [are universal].”

First up in the night’s program was “to make room for you” by Eva Watson, a contemporary movement piece with a voiceover narrating the choreographer’s journey through therapy.

The abstract themes were realized in part through shining prop doors, artistic lighting and accompanying unique sound design.

The elements helped contextualize the discovery of sub-personalities and challenges faced when experiencing trauma.

Next came a piece by Rebecca Bryant in collaboration with multimedia fiber artist Jeanne Medina. Entitled “unfolding//desplegando,” the performance featured geometric patterns projected on intricate, bird-like costumes, which added to the moody portrayal.

A partner version of this piece premiered on August 2024 at the Jornada de Danza festival at Universidad Centroamericana José Simeón Cañas in El Salvador.

Following was Dante Casarin’s “My Sole, Our Lite,” which presented a cultural exploration of the dance styles known as House and Litefeet. The dance styles originated in urban cities and are celebrated for their energetic and kinetic movements.

The amalgamation of New York hip-hop attitudes, non-judgement and community engagement created a high-energy environment for the audience, leading to the crowd cheering and clapping along to their favorite parts of the upbeat, percussive dance.

Blending theatrical presentation with dance, “You Little Faker” by Sammy Macias explored self-expression through contemporary and hip-hop elements. The piece calls into question themes of society and conformity.

Creepy facial movements and silky doll costumes paired well with dark lighting to invoke a sense of eeriness to the audience.

Next, “Callejera” by Michi presented an autobiographical work that explores the beauty and insecurity of embracing her trans identity.

Voguing and contemporary movement aesthetics combined house and electronic music to create a dynamic performance.

The unique sound was created in collaboration with the Bob Cole Conservatory of Music (BCCM) and Álvaro Cáceres.

Symmetrical, mechanical and in-sync — “WIRED” by Elaina Greenawalt explored the struggle between self-suppression and expression. Shadows invoked by creative lighting and reflective costumes helped to mirror the intended internal monologue.

The final performance, “Can’t You See?” by Danzel Thompson-Stout, blended popping, jookin’, house footwork, and breakin’ floorwork with original music. In a layered performance, dancers in business costumes prompted the audience to confront the tension between their public and private identities.

With performances scheduled for both Oct. 11 and 12 at 8 p.m. and an additional Saturday 2 p.m. matinée, curious audiences still have the opportunity to witness the versatile talent the dance department has to display.

“This is a form of art. It’s inspiring, and it’s like going to a museum,” Allison Matthews, third-year hospitality management major and “WIRED” performer said.

“If you’re into art, you’ll have an appreciation for this,” she adds.

Tickets are available here.