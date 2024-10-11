Community carved out in brush strokes, pumpkin painting

From left to right, Isabella-Maria Garcia proudly displays her pumpkin painted as a hamburger, while Elin Amaro shows off her Doodlebob-themed pumpkin from SpongeBob on Oct. 8. Photo credit: Mia Alvarez

From left to right, Isabella-Maria Garcia proudly displays her pumpkin painted as a hamburger, while Elin Amaro shows off her Doodlebob-themed pumpkin from SpongeBob on Oct. 8. Photo credit: Mia Alvarez

With a desire to enhance personal and professional growth, the Student Communication Association (SCA) invited the student body to join them in a pumpkin painting event in the upper campus quad on Oct. 8.

A student organization within the communication studies department at Long Beach State, SCA seeks to promote community and lessons in ethical leadership through social and academic events.

The pumpkin painting event was a continuation of SCA’s annual festivities, inviting the larger student body to gather, paint pumpkins and connect with one another.

Among the gathered circle at the quad was Isabella-Maria Garcia, a third-year communication studies major and SCA member.

As a lover of the fall season’s cozy weather and Halloween activities, Garcia said that she was excited for the event and to enjoy the festivities with her friends.

“It honestly just seemed really fun,” Garcia said. “Plus, I made friends in the club, so I really want to see them. I even made pumpkin cinnamon rolls with a friend who came too.”

Another member of SCA and lover of the Halloween season at the event was third-year communication studies major Elin Amaro.

“I have painted pumpkins before, but I didn’t do it very well the first time,” Amaro said. “This time, I let it dry and used a Sharpie for better lines.”

With her new strategy in play, Amaro said that the event was a nice way to relax and hang out with my friends without school stress.

The connection that Garcia and Amaro found within SCA is what Vice President Jaelen Neri sought to foster during the event.

“Obviously, it’s Halloween, so we’re really inspired by the season and the festival, but also just getting together in a fun, creative way outside of the academic realm,” Neri said.

SCA will host more events such as academic workshops, professor panels and social events throughout the year. In doing so, they seek to equips students with the knowledge required to complete their undergraduate degrees and thrive in their job market.

To learn more about SCA’s upcoming meetings and events, students can follow their Instagram, @SCALBSU, or attend their weekly Tuesday meetings in University Student Union room 305 from 4 – 5 p.m.