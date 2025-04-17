Long Beach to host beach volleyball, coastal rowing and more at 2028 Olympic Games

Beach volleyball is set to come to Long Beach for the 2028 Olympic Games, turning Alamitos Beach into a global destination. Photo courtesy of LA28.

Long Beach will be the home to four sports during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, according to Los Angeles 28.

The International Olympic Committee Executive Board approved the Olympic venue plan last week, including venues across eight cities.

A comprehensive list of all the 2028 Olympic venues can be found here.

“The 2028 Olympic venue plan invites communities from across the region to celebrate the Games coming to their backyard with the most exciting sports staged at some of the world’s top-tier existing stadiums and arenas, famous beaches and purpose-built temporary structures,” Reynold Hoover, LA28 chief executive officer, said in a press release.

According to LA28, Long Beach will showcase beach volleyball at Alamitos Beach. The Olympics’ newest discipline, coastal rowing and open water swimming will also be held on the waterfront.

While athletes compete in and near the water, the Long Beach Convention Center will also be the site of competition, with sport climbing in the Convention Center Lot.

For the first time, target shooting will be within walking distance of other Olympic events, taking place inside the Convention Center.

In earlier plans, Long Beach was also set to host the triathlon, but the event was moved to Venice Beach to be closer to the marathon and cycling event starting points, according to LA28.

Preparation for the Olympic Games has been underway since Los Angeles was named the host city, making it the third city in history to host the Games three times. The last time the Games were held in the city was in 1984.

“As we come together to prepare, we will help small businesses, create local jobs and implement lasting environmental and transportation improvements that will leave a legacy in our city for generations to come,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a press release.

The official venue list for the Paralympic Games will be released once approved by the International Paralympic Committee Governing Board.