LGBTQ+ resources accessible across Long Beach

The LGBTQ Center Long Beach offers services and resources for the LGBTQ+ community through education, programs and mental health counseling. Photo Credit: Justin Enriquez

Mental health services, HIV and STI testing and online support hotlines are some of the many resources the city of Long Beach has to offer for the LGBTQ+ community.

The LGBTQ Center Long Beach

The LGBTQ Center Long Beach provides a range of services to support LGBTQ+ individuals in the area.

The center offers support groups, including “20 Somethings,” which is held on every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. The support group hosts group games, activities and open discussions.

The center, located at 2017 E 4th St, aims to create a safe place to connect with the Long Beach community through different group outings.

They also have another group named “Queer People of Color” which is held every first and third Tuesday of the month. The group wants to encourage its attendees to embrace the diversity within the community. They engage in conversations focused on mental health and relationships.

The LGBTQ Center Long Beach has its own legal services department that offers LGBTQ-affirming legal assistance. The department uses its expertise to guide individuals to the right resources for free. These resources can support victims of any crimes, including domestic violence and human trafficking.

The center has a food pantry inside that accepts donations and also helps individuals get verified for their CalFresh application.

Most of The LGBTQ Center Long Beach’s facilities and services are offered in English and Spanish.

Bienestar

Bienestar Long Beach, a community-based social services organization, offers youth resources for the LGBTQ+ and Latino community, ages 18 to 25, to build professional skills and encourage the evolution of identity.

Camila Vazquez, a committee member for Bienestar, emphasized the importance of college students getting tested for HIV, stating that “it is always better for them to always get tested for HIV.” If an individual were to test positive for HIV, Bienestar provides linkage to care.

Vazquez also shared how she is a transgender woman herself, and Bienestar offers many resources for the trans community, including motel vouchers for individuals who need them and support groups.

Career-building workshops, counseling, game nights and community service are some of the activities that Bienestar offers to help build its youth community.

Bienestar also offers a program called “My Life, My Power,” which is five 90-minute weekly sessions that focus on relationship issues, safe sex practices and substance abuse prevention.

Bienestar Long Beach is located at 2690 Pacific Ave. Ste 300.

St. Mary’s

St. Mary Medical Center’s CARE Program in Long Beach provides different services for people affected by HIV/AIDS. They provide HIV and STI testing including additional testing and treatments for chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis.

The center also offers a registered dietitian who is specifically trained to help people living with HIV.

The CARE Program provides Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) services regardless of an individual’s ability to pay.

PrEP is a once-daily pill or bi-monthly injection that reduces the risk of HIV infection by up to 99% for anyone who may have been exposed to it. They are recognized as a PrEP Center of Excellence in Los Angeles County.

For students who need a 24/7 online resource, The Trevor Project is a forum that can be reached by text message, phone calls and chat box. Their mission is to end suicide among young people in the LGBTQ+ community.