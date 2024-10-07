Students hold vigil on first anniversary of Israel-Hamas war

Many students paid their respects at the upper quad on campus during the vigil on Oct. 6. There were many Palestinian flags on the ground that represents victims of the war. Photo credit: Mark Siquig.

Many students paid their respects at the upper quad on campus during the vigil on Oct. 6. There were many Palestinian flags on the ground that represents victims of the war. Photo credit: Mark Siquig.

One year ago today, on Oct. 7, 2023, the Israel-Palestine conflict erupted, drawing global attention to the decades-old struggle. At Long Beach State, students gathered in an hours-long vigil, praying together in solidarity.

Students from across the United States and beyond have shown solidarity for those in Gaza by holding protests at their institutions and local communities.

Long Beach State students have participated in numerous protests hosted by LA F.U.E.R.Z.A and the CSULB chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine.

The vigil was a small tribute to students and professors who have died within the past year as a result of the conflict.

15 papers surrounded a tree, decorated in baby’s breath flowers and Palestinian flags, each showing a member of academia and a description of who they were.

The tree was draped in keffiyehs, a traditional Palestinian scarf, along with flags and signs encouraging students to protest and donate to those seeking to escape Gaza.

The two-hour-long vigil was quiet as many students of multiple faiths prayed. There was a “solidarity board” propped on the tree for students to write messages about their feelings.

The protests had no key speakers, but one student, who asked to remain anonymous, thanked the crowd for attending.

“We do appreciate you all being here remembering those [students and professors]. We are also sending good wishes and prayers,” a student speaker said. “As we continue to organize and mobilize we will continue to fight against oppressions for folks here at home and abroad.”

The Long Beach Current requested a comment from Pedro Ortega, the former media liaison for both organizations, but was declined, as the new media liaison was unavailable.

Members of the California Faculty Association attended to show support for both the movement and the students participating in the meditation. CSULB Office of Belonging and Inclusion members were also present, setting out a blanket to sit and listen.

Halfway through the vigil, a student-led a prayer, singing loudly and laying out mats. The students identified themselves as the Muslim Student Association. They offered to join students who practice Islam in worship.

During this time, students, CFA members and Beach Interfaith officer Jessica Spence Moss formed a circle around the students to protect them as they prayed.

During the event, there was no police presence. Despite the vigil potentially violating the new Time, Place and Manner Policy all CSUs must abide by, the students were allowed to continue with the event without interruption.

Mildred García, chancellor of California State Universities, sent out an email the morning of Oct. 7 that said, “I join you today in pausing to reflect on this very somber anniversary of the tragic events of Oct. 7, 2023, in the Middle East and the ongoing conflict that continues to impact our global community.”