CSULB VITA helps students and more learn to file their taxes

The VITA program is located in the College of Business at CSULB for qualified tax filers to receive advice and services in order to file and receive their refunds. Photo Credit: Jorge Hernandez

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 4:54 p.m. on Wednesday, March 19 to correct the author’s name.

Business students with IRS certifications will provide in-person preparation assistance as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. This event is sponsored by the IRS and advertised for low-income students, the elderly or families who make $67,000 or less.

Working the event are experienced business majors, who will guide participants in submitting their forms to receive their income returns.

First-time filer Andrea Venegas, a graduate student in the Human Experience Design program, was recommended to join the program by her friends on campus. Venegas says the program has made it more convenient and easier to file her taxes.

“You’re able to ask someone directly, like, if you have any questions and they’re putting all the things,” Venegas said. “That just made it more convenient for me.”

The program’s site coordinator, Anne Camille Reyes Guzman, provided clients with advice, reassurance and experienced knowledge in learning about the process of submitting their application to receiving their returns.

“Since it’s their first time filing, they’re kind of anxious and they don’t know what to expect,” Guzman said. “We can do these reassurances and figure everything out, and they’ll be more relaxed.”

The change in this year’s services is the requirement of a social security card. According to Guzman, this is due to the risk of identity theft, as the IRS may reject the return otherwise.

“I think it’ll be more convenient for the client,” Guzman said.

Last year, the program filed for over 1,500 clients, getting in over $1.2 million in refunds. This year, the program hopes to meet the expectations. So far, they have received around 200 clients and over $100,000 in refunds within the first week of the services.

“It’s unexpected because people would wait till the last minute on Tax Day,” Guzman said. “Last year we had a three-hour line and they had to stop accepting clients because we had to close at 8 at night.”

VITA is providing services Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Services will also be available on Saturday, March 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be closed during spring break.