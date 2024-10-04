Long Beach marathon road closures to look out for this week

A map of the marathon route for Sunday Oct. 6, 2024 which spans from Long Beach State all the way across the beach, through the Pike and ends in front of the Long Beach Arena. Photo credit: Run Long Beach.com website

A map of the marathon route for Sunday Oct. 6, 2024 which spans from Long Beach State all the way across the beach, through the Pike and ends in front of the Long Beach Arena. Photo credit: Run Long Beach.com website

Road closures at Long Beach State will begin this weekend as the Long Beach Marathon is scheduled for Sunday Oct. 6.

The annual Long Beach Marathon along with other events is set to take place over the weekend. According to the Run Long Beach , the marathon is celebrating 40 years of racing beginning in 1984.

Long Beach State police Chief, John Brockie said that the streets on campus that will be closed for the marathon are Merriam Way, Beach Drive east of Merriam Way, West Campus Drive, South Access Road, East Campus Drive and State University Drive.

“The marathon is on a Sunday, so the students that live in housing are impacted the most,” Brockie said. “Also, we have to plan for emergency vehicle access, different routes, beware of that.”

The road closures on campus will begin at 4 a.m. on Sunday and will be cleared by 2 p.m. the same day.

Hannah Ortiz, the public information officer for the Long Beach Police Department, said via email that road closures will begin to re-open on a rolling basis

Ortiz also lists Clark Avenue, from Atherton Street to Anaheim Street, Atherton Street, from Clark Avenue to Bellflower Boulevard, Palo Verde Avenue, from Atherton Street to Anaheim Street, and Atherton Street, from Bellflower Boulevard to Palo Verde Avenue as other street closures for students to look out for.

For an alternative route to take if you plan to drive near or to campus, Ortiz said Atherton Street will remain open to residents from Clark Ave to Bellflower Boulevard.

“Residents may leave the area by turning right on Atherton St., to Bellflower Blvd. and proceeding to 7th St,” Ortiz said.

For dorming students, Brockie said that he recommends coming down Bellflower to Beach and then down Determination Way.

As for people who are not dorming, but plan to come to campus on Sunday, Brockie does not recommend it.

“Visit a different day,” Brockie said. “Stay on the westside of campus and use those parking lots.”