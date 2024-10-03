Artist Banter S5E2: Behind the console – a closer look at concert mixing and music producing

Breaking down the music industry, this season’s second episode of Artist Banter features host Alex Gryciuk and guest Maxim Adams, an audio engineer.
In this episode, Adams outlines his typical workday as a concert mixer and music producer. Deeply involved in the local music scene, he further explains his frustrations with social media’s impact on success.
Though the journey to a professional career in the music industry can be difficult, Adams encourages everyone to put themselves in positions where they can improve their skills.
Host: Alex Gryciuk
Guests: Maxim Adams
Editors: Alex Gryciuk, Aidan Swanepoel
Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel
Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!
Apple Podcasts
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/long-beach-current-podcasts/id1488484518
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1
Overcast
https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/long-beach-current-podcasts