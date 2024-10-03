MultimediaPodcasts

Artist Banter S5E2: Behind the console – a closer look at concert mixing and music producing

When attending a show, audiences can get lost in the music; at the hands of concert mixers, listeners divide their attention to their favorite artists on stage. In an interview with Maxim Adams, learn more about the behind-the-scenes work of audio engineers that often make concerts memorable moments.
Alex GryciukBy
Breaking down the music industry, this season’s second episode of Artist Banter features host Alex Gryciuk and guest Maxim Adams, an audio engineer.

In this episode, Adams outlines his typical workday as a concert mixer and music producer. Deeply involved in the local music scene, he further explains his frustrations with social media’s impact on success.

Though the journey to a professional career in the music industry can be difficult, Adams encourages everyone to put themselves in positions where they can improve their skills.

Host: Alex Gryciuk
Guests: Maxim Adams
Editors: Alex Gryciuk, Aidan Swanepoel
Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel
