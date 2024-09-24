New Biden immigration policy keeps families together

President Biden’s Executive Updates are aimed to support cultural diversity, fighting for social and economic justice as well as upholding human and civil rights. Biden's executive updates seek to empower all immigrants, including those from Central America. CARECEN, a non-profit organization, put together the zoom session that was hosted by the Dream Success Center at Long Beach State. Photo credit: Samuel Chacko

Parole in Place is a new immigration program created by President Joe Biden’s administration to ensure U.S. citizens keep their families together, even with undocumented spouses and children.

This program protects undocumented spouses and stepchildren of U.S. citizens from deportation, makes them eligible for employment authorization and provides a pathway to lawful permanent resident status through a green card. It also offers crucial relief to mixed-status families across the country, helping to maintain family unity.

The Department of Homeland Security and the Biden administration announced the Parole in Place program on June 18.

The benefits of PIP include a pathway to legal permanent residency/a green card without needing to leave the United States and eligibility to obtain a work permit. People in the program can have the status of “paroled” or “admitted.”

PIP lasts three years and if approved, undocumented citizens can apply for a work permit and for Adjustment of Status. This process will cost $580 and fees for a family petition or the AOS are separate.

One challenge that this application has for individuals is that an online application is required. There is no way to submit a hard copy of the application via mail. Those looking to apply must create and know how to access a United States Citizenship and Immigration Services online account or their account will need to be linked to their attorney’s account.

“This is one of the first times that we saw that they only offer it online and there is no way to submit a hard copy,” said Yadira Gutierrez Vargas, staff attorney for Central American Resource Center or CARECEN. “So if you are working with a private attorney or with another organization, make sure they provide you with a digital copy to save in your records.”

Another challenge of PIP is that the program went into effect on Aug. 19, and USCIS began approving applications that week. One week later, on Aug. 23, 16 states filed a federal lawsuit to stop the implementation of the PIP process in the Eastern District of Texas.

On Aug. 26, the judge issued a temporary one-day “stay” of the program. On Sept. 11, the Fifth Circuit issued an order that prevented the District Court from moving forward while considering an appeal. This means that the stay continues indefinitely.

At a Zoom event CARECEN presented updates on Biden’s executive actions. The event aimed to empower central Americans and all immigrants by defending human and civil rights, advocating for social and economic justice and promoting cultural diversity.

CARECEN’S website describes their organization as envisioning, “Los Angeles as a city where all communities thrive with peace, dignity, and justice. Its mission is to empower immigrants by defending their rights, advocating for social and economic justice, and promoting cultural diversity.”

CARECEN’s College Legal Service Team serves several California State Universities, including CSULB, California State University Los Angeles, California State University San Bernardino and California Community Colleges such as Rio Hondo, Mt. San Antonio, Fullerton, and others. Eligibility includes current students, immediate relatives of students, faculty, staff and alumni up to two years post-graduation.

“We have a variety of departments, legal organizing policy and we service the community in different capacities,” said Yessica Flores, an Office of Legal Access Program accredited representative.

The legal service team provides comprehensive legal assistance tailored to various immigration needs, including DACA initial applications and renewals, U-visas for crime victims who have assisted in investigations, and family-based petitions for relatives of green card holders or U.S. citizens.

Their services support students and their families in navigating the immigration system, ensuring they receive the necessary legal guidance and representation. They also provide Violence Against Women Act assistance for abuse victims, naturalization and citizenship services, removal defense in immigration court for CSU students and special immigrant juvenile status for those under 21 who were abused, abandoned or neglected.

Students, faculty, and their families can book an appointment with CARECEN by visiting their website or calling (213) 385-7800. Those making an appointment can gather documents such as marriage certificates, proof of prior divorces, their spouse’s U.S. citizenship status, identification for a U.S. citizen spouse or step-parent, children’s birth certificates, immigration records and proof of being in the U.S. since June 17, for spouses and step-children.

The Dream and Success Center plans to host two additional workshops called “The Financial Costs of Immigration” on Sept. 30 at 3 p.m., and “Advance Parole” on Oct. 9 at 12 p.m.