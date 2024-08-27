Convocation highlights fundraising, new scholarships, reconnection

CSULB President Jane Close Conoley discusses changes in the new policy of protesting, the conflict in Gaza and the new agenda for the 2024-25 academic year during the Fall 2024 Convocation event on Aug. 23. Photo credit: Justin Enriquez

Fundraising over $300 million, creating hundreds of additional scholarships and a call for campus reconnection were the focus of Long Beach State’s Fall 2024 Convocation on Aug. 23.

During her time at the podium, CSULB President Jane Close Conoley focused on programs to help the student experience on campus.

One of those programs, the No Barriers campaign, focused on raising funds to help students advance while at CSULB.

Conoley said the campaign ended its philanthropic work with the campaign exceeding the original goal of $275 million.

In an email sent after the event, Jim Milbury, CSULB news media services specialist, clarified donors raised $313.4 million since the program started in September 2022.

The program recently ended on June 30. According to Conoley, $223 million will be invested in the campus.

Over 300 new scholarships will be created with funds raised through the program. Student emergency grant amounts will also increase due to the gifts from the campaign.

Milbury said the remaining $90 million consists of gifts from wills or trust funds, which will become available at later dates.

According to Conoley, multiple programs will benefit from the funds, including the ASI Beach Pantry and more.

“For example, the Lauren Chalmers endowment funding ASI Beach Pantry which provides food to thousands of our students every year,” Conoley said. ” Also, the $11 million gift from the Ballmer Group to fund the preparation of teachers for young learners.”

She also reinforced the university’s commitment to providing excellent education in a place where students can feel safe.

Conoley said people are in control of how they treat others and hoped reconciliation was possible after protests characterized the 2023-2024 school year.

The College of Liberal Arts is offering a way to learn to have conversations about controversial and challenging topics in a meaningful way.

Sophia Pandya, department chair of Religious Studies, said the Beach Pluralism Project endeavors to show its cohort how to live in and value a diverse world. The project is made up of 20 students.

The program will include instruction in two courses, one in fall 2024 and one in spring 2025.

Pandya said the classes will instruct students in the theory of pluralism and how to counteract polarization.

The members of this cohort are referred to as “Conoley fellows” and will be expected to put what they learn about pluralism into action.

“They are expected to be part of our campus leadership in terms of navigating conflict resolution and spearheading pluralism in their own communities,” Pandya said.

Nikki Majidi, president of the Associated Student Inc., said her experience at CSULB has been positive, but said not all students share that experience.

Majidi said bridging the gap between students and their student leaders is what she hopes will create a more inclusive environment.

“Through these connections, we can foster space for listening, understanding and ultimately for educating ourselves and others about what true inclusivity means,” Majidi said.

In a departure from last year, this year’s Convocation had a keynote speaker. Loretta Ross is an activist, scholar and author.

Ross spoke on the human rights movement, reproductive justice and the main points of her upcoming book “Calling In the Call Out Culture.”



