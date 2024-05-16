Teed Up S3E16: The Video Editors of Teed Up

Aidan Swanepoel and Steven Matthews have played pivotal parts in making Teed Up what it is today. They sit down with the hosts to give the audience some behind-the-scenes insight as to what went into editing and directing the show.

The guests also talk to the hosts about the struggles they have faced while working on the show and some of their favorite moments from their time on Teed Up thus far.

Hosts: Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez

Guests: Steven Matthews, Aidan Swanepoel

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

