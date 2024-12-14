Beach Weekly S13E16: Final week of the fall semester, holiday events in Long Beach & more

The last day of finals is Dec. 20 and the last day of the fall semester is Dec. 24. The spring semester will begin Tuesday, Jan. 21 as Monday, Jan. 20 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The ASI Beach Pantry is hosting a free pancake breakfast on Monday, Dec. 16 in the Beach Kitchen next to the bookstore. From 10 a.m. to noon, students can grab free pancakes to fuel up for their finals.

On the University Student Union North Lawn, ASI will host finals week activities with free snacks from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. These activities include bracelet making, airbrush tattoos and a balloon artist. ASI will serve lunch at noon and dinner at 4 p.m. while supplies last.

Saturday, Dec. 21 is the Naples Islands Annual Holiday Boat Parade. At 6 p.m., watch brightly decorated boats go through the canals in Long Beach. Waterfront locations like the Second Street Bridge and Alamitos Bay Marina are the best viewpoints.

While the winds were high, the Franklin fire broke out in Malibu this past Monday, Dec. 9. This fire burned over 4,000 acres and destroyed six homes. As of Thursday, Dec. 12, the Franklin fire was about 30% contained.

Monday, Dec. 9 over 90,000 pounds of marijuana were found by the San Bernardino County sheriff’s department. Deputies from the marijuana enforcement team discovered 3,000 black trash bags on a five-acre ranch in the Hesperia area. It took personnel two days and 51 truckloads to confiscate all of the marijuana. The estimated total value of everything possessed was around $100 million.

President Joe Biden has partaken in the most acts of presidential clemency issued in one day. He has pardoned 39 Americans who were convicted of nonviolent crimes and is commuting the sentences of 1,500 others.

Wednesday, Dec. 4 United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed on a Manhattan sidewalk. He had been working at United Healthcare for 20 years but recently started running the insurance branch in 2021. The suspect is said to be Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old man from Maryland. When he was caught, Mangione told the police that he was working alone.

Early 2000s soccer star and Chinese national team coach Li Tie was sentenced to 20 years in prison for corruption. Tie had his trial in March where it was revealed that from 2019 and 2021 he accepted around 6.8 million US dollars in the form of bribes.

After the no-confidence vote of the former Prime Minister of France on Dec. 5, French President Emmanuel Macron has found a replacement. President Macron announced that the new Prime Minister of France would be Françios Bayrou, a 73-year-old mayor who leads the MoDem party in France.

Host & Editor: Gianna Echeverria

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

