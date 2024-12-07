Beach Weekly S13E15: Gearing up for finals week, holiday donations around Long Beach & more

On Monday, Dec. 9 in the University Student Union Beach Auditorium, Beach Pride Events is hosting another Movies on the House. This double-feature event will start with Inside Out at 4:30 p.m. and Inside Out 2 at 7 p.m. Entry is free for all students, but seats fill up quickly so reserve yours in the Events and Orgs app in your CSULB Single Sign-On.

ASI is putting on Winter Wonderland in the Student Recreation Wellness Center Entry Plaza on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. Students can enjoy snow, henna tattoos, caricatures and a photo booth. All students are welcome and entry is free.

Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. ASI Beach Balance is hosting Night of Relaxation. The event will take place in the SRWC MAC Gym and the first 50 attendees will receive a gift. You can reserve your spot on the Events and Orgs app on the CSULB Single Sign-On. Students who attend are asked to bring their own yoga mat.

After over five years, the memorable Fairmont Breakers Long Beach hotel reopened downtown on Monday, Dec 2. Fairmont Breakers has many amenities, including two restaurants, a luxury spa, a rooftop pool and over 180 guest rooms. Rooms start at $350 a night.

The holidays mean a time for donation and giving. Participate in Spark of Love, a fire department-led toy drive, or Toys for Tots, a toy drive started by the Marine Corps in 1991. Donations can be made at local fire departments, participating retail stores and online here.

President Joe Biden released a statement on Sunday, Dec. 1 stating that he has pardoned his son Hunter Biden from his gun and federal tax-related convictions, saying “Hunter was singled out only because he is my son.” This news comes just two weeks before the sentencing hearing on both of Hunter Biden’s cases.

On Wednesday, Dec. 4 shots were fired around 1 p.m. at the Feather River Adventist School in Butte County, California. The gunman shot two boys, ages five and six. As of Friday, Dec. 6 the two boys are in critical condition. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, the gunman was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Local and federal investigations are taking place.

In Sinaloa, Mexico, Mexican soldiers and marines seized over a ton of fentanyl, which officials say is the country’s biggest catch of the drug in history. In the raids, 660 pounds of fentanyl were uncovered and another 1,750 pounds of the drug were found in a truck in a nearby house most of the fentanyl being in pill form.

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier was voted out of office in a no-confidence vote, the first in France since 1962. President Emmanuel Macron will need to appoint a new interim prime minister as, under the French constitution, new elections cannot happen until the summer.

Host & Editor: Gianna Echeverria

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/long-beach-current-podcasts/id1488484518

Spotify

⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1⁠

⁠⁠⁠Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/long-beach-current-podcasts