Artist Banter S5E7: Drawn to animation: An interview with Professor Mintz

In this week’s episode, host Alex Gryciuk interviewed guest Aubry Mintz, a professor of the Animation B.F.A. program.

Mintz, throughout his career, has developed animation programs for Laguna College of Art and Design, served as the Director of Animation and VFX at Chapman University and currently works at Long Beach State. Mintz is not only a seasoned animator but also a knowledgeable educator in the animation industry.

What do students learn in an animation track? How does AI affect the industry? Tune in this week to answer these questions.

Host: Alex Gryciuk

Guest: Aubry Mintz

Editor: Alex Gryciuk

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

