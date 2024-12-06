MultimediaPodcasts

Artist Banter S5E7: Drawn to animation: An interview with Professor Mintz

An acclaimed animation and film director, Aubrey Mintz has won awards at film festivals and worked as a feature animator for major animation projects. Listen in on this week's episode to learn more about what it takes to be successful in the film industry today.
18 views0
Alex GryciukBy
Share

In this week’s episode, host Alex Gryciuk interviewed guest Aubry Mintz, a professor of the Animation B.F.A. program.

Mintz, throughout his career, has developed animation programs for Laguna College of Art and Design, served as the Director of Animation and VFX at Chapman University and currently works at Long Beach State. Mintz is not only a seasoned animator but also a knowledgeable educator in the animation industry.

What do students learn in an animation track? How does AI affect the industry? Tune in this week to answer these questions.

Host: Alex Gryciuk
Guest: Aubry Mintz
Editor: Alex Gryciuk
Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel
Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/long-beach-current-podcasts/id1488484518

Spotify
⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1⁠

⁠⁠⁠Overcast
https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/long-beach-current-podcasts

Previous
Next

You may also like

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in:Multimedia