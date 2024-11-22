MultimediaPodcasts

Artist Banter S5E5: Understanding the ‘Elephant in the Room’

Throwing clay that weighs up to 300 pounds can be a laborious task for potters. However, the effort results in intricate ceramic pieces that all can enjoy. Learn more about that artistic process from a student’s perspective in this week’s episode of Artist Banter.
Alex Gryciuk
This week, host Alex Gryciuk interviewed guest Evan Lopez, a B.F.A. Ceramics student who recently curated an art exhibit on campus. Inspired by clowns and the circus, Lopez displayed his own pieces for ‘Elephant in the Room.’  

In this episode, learn more about the exhibit, the B.F.A. Ceramics program and what it takes for fine arts students to excel.

Host: Alex Gryciuk
Guest: Evan Lopez
Editor: Alex Gryciuk
Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel
