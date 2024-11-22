Artist Banter S5E5: Understanding the ‘Elephant in the Room’

This week, host Alex Gryciuk interviewed guest Evan Lopez, a B.F.A. Ceramics student who recently curated an art exhibit on campus. Inspired by clowns and the circus, Lopez displayed his own pieces for ‘Elephant in the Room.’

In this episode, learn more about the exhibit, the B.F.A. Ceramics program and what it takes for fine arts students to excel.

Host: Alex Gryciuk

Guest: Evan Lopez

Editor: Alex Gryciuk

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

