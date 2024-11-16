Beach Weekly S13E13: Shows on campus, Trump’s new administration selections & more

Pink Party Talk is an LGBTQ+ panel discussion hosted by ASI Beach Pride Events on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. in the University Student Union Ballrooms. The panel will discuss life after graduating, mental health, politics, art and more. Snacks and refreshments will be provided and the event is open to all currently enrolled students.

On Wednesday, Nov. 20 ASI Beach Pride Events is hosting Movies on the House with a free screening of Pitch Perfect in the University Student Union Beach Auditorium. The event is only open to students. Popcorn and pizza will be provided while supplies last. RSVP to the event through the Events & Orgs app on your CSULB Single Sign-On. Check-in will begin at 6 p.m. and RSVP’s must arrive by 6:45 p.m.

California Repertory Company is showcasing Clyde’s, a story of the behind-the-scenes within a truck stop sandwich shop. The first show was on Wednesday, Nov. 13 and will run until Saturday, Nov. 23. Ticket prices and showtimes vary throughout the week but can be found on the Theater Arts website.

Long Beach was awarded a grant of $350,000 from the Department of Justice to improve the city’s “Guides app.” The app allows police officers to see if a person is enrolled in social services or even has a history of mental health or substance abuse issues. From there, police can help people by providing contact information and availability of shelters, clinics and health providers in the area.

The Mountain Fire in Ventura County has spread to nearly 20,000 acres in almost 24 hours with 14,000 people being evacuated. 240 structures were completely demolished and over 100 were damaged. Since last week, strong off-shore winds have diminished and the fire is now 82% contained. Shortly after, the Broad Fire sparked and burned roughly 50 acres in south Malibu before being contained.

Investigations regarding Liam Payne’s death have been taking place in Argentina. Due to his passing, three people from Buenos Aires are currently facing preliminary charges of abandonment of a person followed by death and the supply and facilitation of narcotics.

Valencia, Spain endured one of the worst natural disasters the city has had in decades. In under eight hours, a year’s worth of rain was dumped onto the city causing a flood. The flood destroyed bridges, picked up cars and resulted in the deaths of more than 200 people.

Host & Editor: Gianna Echeverria

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

