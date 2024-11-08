Artist Banter S5E4: What goes on in the theater department?

This week, host Alex Gryciuk interviewed guest Aya Sherian, a theater arts performing major who recently performed as Hope Caldwell in the California Repertory Company’s production of the musical Urinetown.

In this episode, learn more about the theater department from a student perspective, what it takes to be in a school production and what theater arts performance majors look forward to for the future.

Host: Alex Gryciuk

Guest: Aya Sherian

Editors: Alex Gryciuk, Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/long-beach-current-podcasts/id1488484518

Spotify

⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1⁠

⁠⁠⁠Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/long-beach-current-podcasts