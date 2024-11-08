MultimediaPodcasts

Artist Banter S5E4: What goes on in the theater department?

For some, theater arts productions delight audiences in seemingly effortless combinations of music, acting and choreography. However, most shows take hours of preparation and practice. Learn more in this week's episode about the unique CSULB theater department!
Alex Gryciuk
This week, host Alex Gryciuk interviewed guest Aya Sherian, a theater arts performing major who recently performed as Hope Caldwell in the California Repertory Company’s production of the musical Urinetown.

In this episode, learn more about the theater department from a student perspective, what it takes to be in a school production and what theater arts performance majors look forward to for the future.

Host: Alex Gryciuk
Guest: Aya Sherian
Editors: Alex Gryciuk, Aidan Swanepoel
Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel
