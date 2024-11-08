Artist Banter S5E4: What goes on in the theater department?

This week, host Alex Gryciuk interviewed guest Aya Sherian, a theater arts performing major who recently performed as Hope Caldwell in the California Repertory Company’s production of the musical Urinetown.
In this episode, learn more about the theater department from a student perspective, what it takes to be in a school production and what theater arts performance majors look forward to for the future.
Host: Alex Gryciuk
Guest: Aya Sherian
Editors: Alex Gryciuk, Aidan Swanepoel
Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel
